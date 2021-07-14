City of Winnipeg issues ban on all fires, fireworks, some barbecues

Put away your firewood, Winnipeg.

The City of Winnipeg is imposing a wide range of fire restrictions, including a ban on all open fires, fireworks and even some barbecues, due to the extreme fire danger.

The restrictions will be in place as of 6 p.m. Wednesday until July 28 at 6 p.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a news release.

"During times of dry and windy weather, outdoor fires can quickly become very dangerous because they can spread rapidly," WFPS Chief John Lane said in the release.

The ban means Winnipeggers cannot engage in the following activities, even if a permit has previously been issued:

Open fires.

Backyard fire pits.

Fireworks.

Fire pits in parks.

The use of solid fuel-burning appliances, including charcoal and wood-burning barbecues.

Propane and gas barbecues and fire tables are allowed, but should be used with caution, WFPS says. More information on the bans can be found on the city's website.

Existing permits are suspended, and no new permits will be issued for the duration of the fire ban, the release says.

Anyone who breaks these orders could face a $500 fine under the Neighbourhood Liveability By-law.

Anyone who sees a fire should call 911, but to report restricted activities during a fire ban, Winnipeggers are asked to contact 311.

Meanwhile, across the province there are a number of fire and travel restrictions, including a ban on campfires in most provincial parks and throughout many parts of Manitoba, due to the extreme fire danger.

The latest restrictions come as the province sees a continued stretch of dry and hot weather, with temperatures across Manitoba forecast in the low to mid-30s C for the foreseeable future and little chance of rain in the forecast for most regions.

At least two Manitoba rural municipalities have declared a state of agricultural disaster in the past week following a season of relentless heat, record-breaking temperatures and drought.