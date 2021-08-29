Neighbours use ladder to rescue person from Winnipeg house fire

Two people rescued their neighbour from a house fire that broke out in Winnipeg's Weston area on Sunday afternoon, the city says.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the blaze in the one-and-a-half storey house in the 1500 block of Alexander Avenue around 1:19 p.m., the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.

That stretch of Alexander is between Cecil and Worth streets.

By the time crews got there, the two people who were inside the house had already gotten to safety and heavy, black smoke was coming from the home.

One was able to get out on their own while the other escaped through the second-floor window after the neighbours used a ladder to help them to safety.

Both were assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition, the release said. No other injuries were reported.

Fire crews started with an offensive attack inside the house but had to get out due to unsafe conditions.

They temporarily switched to a defensive attack and were able to get back inside the house once conditions improved.

The fire was declared under control at 3 p.m., close to two hours after crews arrived.

Fire crews tried to start an offensive attack but were forced out by unsafe conditions, the city says. The blaze was under control at 3 p.m. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

People inside the houses on either side of the one that caught fire were also temporarily moved out of their homes as a precaution, the release said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no damage estimates are available, the city said.