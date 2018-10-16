Former Winnipeg financial adviser fined $100K, suspended

A former financial adviser from Winnipeg has been fined $100,000 and suspended for 18 months by a hearing panel that found him guilty of a number of infractions earlier this year.

Edward Peter Bodnarchuk is also required to pay costs of $20,000 and be under strict supervision for 12 months once his suspension is lifted.

A disciplinary hearing by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, IIROC, was held in May and in its decision, released in September, it found Bodnarchuk failed to suitably know two of his clients in order to make proper decisions on their behalf, made unsuitable recommendations, engaged in discretionary trading, and failed to notify his employer of an existing, or potential, conflict of interest.

The violations occurred while he was a registered representative with the Winnipeg branch of National Bank Financial Ltd. and the Winnipeg branch of PI Financial Corp. between July 2008 and Spring 2016.

The disciplinary hearing was told that IIROC investigators found Bodnarchuk moved the portfolios of two clients from relatively low-risk mutual funds to high-risk investments in junior resource stock.

The investigator deemed the clients to be "reasonably unsophisticated" and without an accurate grasp of the degree of risk involved in moving the portfolios. The clients were also of modest earning means and wished to use the funds invested for retirement.

Instead, one of them lost $212,000 while the other lost $30,000.

Following the guilty decision in September, a separate hearing was held to determine Bodnarchuk's penalty.

At that hearing, IIROC's enforcement counsel argued the penalties need to deter Bodnarchuk from becoming involved in similar activity again as well as send a wider message of unacceptance to all members of the industry.