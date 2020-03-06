Winnipeg plans to borrow for construction, draw from reserve fund to avoid pandemic-induced deficit

The City of Winnipeg plans to borrow more money this year and drain one of its reserves in order to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new report to council's executive policy committee recommends the city use borrowed money instead of cash to pay for $18 million worth of capital projects this year.

The same report calls for withdrawing $8 million from the city's land operating reserve and putting off $2 million worth of community grants until next year.

Together, the three moves would save the city $28 million — more than half of a nearly $54-million deficit that was expected this year because of pandemic-related revenue shortfalls.

The city is expecting drops in property and business tax revenue, along with other financial shortfalls caused by reduced economic activity and mounting consumer debt during the pandemic.

Interim chief financial officer Paul Olafson told council's finance committee the potential deficit would have been $67 million had Winnipeg not laid off transit drivers and other employees on a temporary basis.

Council finance chair Scott Gillingham (St. James) said Friday he is optimistic the city can make up the remaining $25-million shortfall by the end of the year — provided a second wave of COVID-19 cases doesn't sweep Manitoba.

"The possibility of subsequent waves of COVID-19 and a reintroduction of stringent public health orders remain a possibility," Olafson said in his report.

The city is also planning to double its emergency line of credit from $75 million to $150 million. Olafson said this is purely a precaution.