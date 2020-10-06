When You're Stuck Inside: Winnipeg filmmaker finds inspiration in isolation

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world and shut down the province in spring, CBC Manitoba's Creator Network partnered with Just TV at the Broadway Community Centre for a video storytelling project.

We asked young filmmakers to create quarantine- or pandemic-themed short videos.

This is the first in a series of video projects created by Just TV participants in collaboration with CBC. More projects will be published in the coming weeks and months.

Just TV is a video and audio training and mentorship program for youth and young adults provided by Broadway Neighbourhood Centre.

Here's what Emmanuel Bongar said about his film:

"When You're Stuck Inside is a depiction of a person trying to be productive with their life again. This desire manifests in the form of animations who are way more productive than the main character, who spends the entire video doing nothing.

"The video is based on my personal experiences during quarantine, as I found myself unproductive most of the time. It was only through making videos that I was able to be productive again. I wanted to share that — despite the quarantine affecting everything — I'm not going to let my creativity get negatively affected by it."

About the filmmakers

(Emmanuel Bongar)

Emmanuel Bongar is an up-and-coming filmmaker and videographer from Winnipeg. His goal is to make each project better than the last.

Bongar is currently majoring in film studies at the University of Manitoba, seeking to further his knowledge and career. He first joined the Just TV After School Leaders program to gain more hands-on experience with different software and equipment. He brings a creative and unique experience to each film he conceives.

Jand Avila is a musician from Winnipeg. His music is inspired by what he feels.

Vern Brown is an 18-year-old audio engineer who has spent many hours working on his mixing ability. He wants to work with many different artists to perfect his skills.