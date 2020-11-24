Young Winnipeg filmmaker hopes to give people 'a sense of hope' as pandemic plods on

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world in spring 2020, CBC Manitoba's Creator Network partnered with Just TV at the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre for a video storytelling project with its youth.

We asked young filmmakers to create quarantine- or pandemic-themed short videos.

This is the fourth in a series of video projects created by Just TV participants in collaboration with CBC. More projects will be published in the coming months.

Just TV is a video and audio training and mentorship program for youth and young adults provided by Broadway Neighbourhood Centre.

Here's what Anna Shubina said about her film:

This has become a challenging year for many people so far. In my video, I wanted to give people a sense of hope regarding the year 2020.

This year we have faced massive bush fires, global pandemic and racial discrimination (and the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement). As we all know, bad and challenging experiences makes people stronger and more united.

And this is why I believe after the current year the world will be reborn and live a better life in 2021.

About the filmmaker

Before moving to Canada I used to live in Ukraine, in a small city called Mariupol.

Back home I was an ordinary student and an actress at a local theatre, where I got a chance to perform in front of a large audience.

A year ago my family was able to move to Canada. I decided to film my travels when immigrating to Winnipeg. One day a realization came to me: Filming and blogging is what I want to pursue.

I ultimately achieved one of my biggest dreams: I got accepted to study media at the University of British Columbia. (Today, I am taking classes online.)

I also found a place where I can improve my filming skills on a more professional level. It is the Just TV program in the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre.