Winnipeg's Festival du Voyageur bids adieu until next year

One of Winnipeg's most beloved winter festivals has wound down.

Festival du Voyageur had both an in-person and online component this year, but on its final day Sunday, hundreds of people walked through Whittier Park and took in the sights and smells at Fort Gibraltar.

The 10-day festival, which was a more intimate experience this year, started on Feb. 18 after the 2021 edition was restricted to an online audience.

Justin Pelletier was among those who took in the festival on its final day in the city's St. Boniface neighbourhood. He even brought his daughter out for her first trip to the festival and his first trip in several years.

"It's been a wonderful year this year compared to every other year, and last year we couldn't celebrate, so this year is extra special," Pelletier said. "I missed it and happy to back."

Festival executive director Darrel Nadeau felt "lucky" to have the festival return to in-person and allow attendees experience snow sculptures, use the toboggan slide, snowshoe and sit around campfires, while maintaining the virtual presence.

WATCH | Snow carvers almost ready for Festival du Voyageur's return:

Snow carvers almost ready for Festival du Voyageur's return Duration 1:57 CBC videographer Randall McKenzie talks to snow carvers about getting ready for Festival du Voyageur, and how this year's International Snow Sculpture Symposium at Whittier Park differs from last year's event, which had to be spread across the city due to COVID-19. 1:57

He said there were also thousands of people who attended the Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain.

"A few weeks ago, we couldn't even have imagined having people in-person, having an in-person festival," Nadeau said.

Despite that, he's grateful the festival reached an expansive virtual audience, including schools in different provinces, elderly people that are unable to come to the park, people in rural areas and those that moved away from Manitoba that still love Festival du Voyageur, he said.

The optimistic plan for 2023 is to return to a full-scale Festival du Voyageur, while also maintaining an online audience.