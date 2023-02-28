A final 'hé ho' for departing Festival du Voyageur executive director

After nearly six years at the helm of Western Canada's largest winter celebration, and following its first full-scale event since the start of the pandemic, the executive director of Festival du Voyageur has announced he is stepping down.

Darrel Nadeau, originally from La Broquerie, Man., became the festival's executive director in October 2017, taking over from seven-year festival veteran Ginette Lavack Walters.

"Festival has gone through a lot, but we've also grown a lot" in the past few years, Nadeau said in an interview with CBC on Tuesday.

During his run as director, he oversaw Festival du Voyageur's 50th anniversary in 2019 and kept the festival going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nadeau ran a virtual festival in 2021 before launching a hybrid festival in 2022 that involved some outdoor in-person events at Voyageur Park, as well as virtual concerts.

The 2023 festival, which marked a full return to in-person events, just wrapped up last week.

A Louis Riel Day parade at the 2023 edition of Festival du Voyageur, which was the first fully in-person festival since the start of the pandemic. (Gavin Boutroy/Radio-Canada)

Nadeau noted the festival has built some great assets in recent years, including the Boite du Chanson concert trailer.

One of his proudest contributions to festival was the Pride Night he started in 2018, which put the "2SLGBTQ+ and French communities up on the stage and in the spotlight," Nadeau said.

While he's stepping down as executive director, he hopes to continue to be involved in organizing that night at the festival in a different capacity. Pride Night has become a hit among festivalgoers, he said, with a capacity crowd of about 1,000 attending this year.

Going out on top

When he took over in the fall of 2017, the festival was "facing a pretty large deficit, as well as cuts from grants we used to get," said Nadeau.

He helped get Festival du Voyageur out of the deficit over his first three years, but then the pandemic hit.

The festival was lucky to have received emergency supports that kept it afloat during that time, and it was able to keep its staff, Nadeau said.

"For us, it was challenging for two years to do a virtual, hybrid program," he said.

"It was almost surreal the past two weeks, actually … having a full in-person festival with no restrictions."

Nadeau leaves "a rich legacy at the festival," an Tuesday statement from Festival du Voyageur's board of directors announcing his retirement said.

"We have experienced the positive, exceptional and evolutionary impact of his leadership over the past six years and we will continue to feel these influences, despite his departure, for a long time to come," board president Eric Plamandon was quoted as saying in the emailed statement.

"I hope that he too can leave with pride and a joie de vivre that will carry him into his new challenges."

Asked why he's stepping down now, Nadeau said he believes he's going out on top.

"We have a great team and have had continuity through the pandemic, and we were able to deliver a really, really successful festival these past two weeks," he said.

"The organization is in a strong financial position, so for me, I think, in terms of my career development, I feel there's no better time to leave the organization than when it's in such a strong position."

Nadeau said he's looking forward to announcing his future plans next week, but for right now would only say he will "continue to be involved in the francophone community, the tourism sector, the cultural sector that I'm very much entrenched in, but in a new role with a new organization."