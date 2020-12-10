Winnipeg restaurant owner shares comments, concerns on pandemic supports in 1-on-1 with deputy prime minister

A Winnipeg restaurant owner shared her industry's experience and offered feedback on federal pandemic supports in a one-on-one conversation with Canada's finance minister and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland.

Christa Bruneau-Guenther, owner of Feast Cafe Bistro, spoke to Freeland for 30 minutes over Zoom on Wednesday evening.

"I think it's really great that the federal government at that level is coming down to a grassroots, local, small business and trying to get information from that level," Bruneau-Guenther said.

"I think that's very wise of them, because they're going to get a really honest, down-to-earth truth."

Freeland reached out via email a few days ago to arrange a meeting, Bruneau-Guenther said. In the meeting, Freeland asked about how the local restaurant industry has fared during the pandemic and how well government support programs have served businesses.

Bruneau-Guenther said she told Freeland about the importance of the wage subsidy program, which she called "imperative to the success" of restaurants, and stressed her approval of Ottawa's revamped commercial rent relief, which allows businesses to apply directly for support instead of having to go through landlords.

The previous version "was not beneficial at all," Bruneau-Guenther said, but she thinks the changes will help businesses stay open.

Raised concerns

During the meeting, Bruneau-Guenther said she raised concerns about the need to support Canadians who have disabilities or face barriers to employment, and employers who hire inclusively

"To support those individuals, I think, is really important. It's important to my business and has been since Day 1," she said. "[The feedback] was very well received from her."

She also highlighted issues including challenges in getting clear information about support programs, and the crucial role the Canada emergency response benefit plays for part-time workers in the restaurant industry whose wages are usually supplemented by tips and gratuities.

The pandemic has been devastating for the restaurant industry, Bruneau-Guenther said. And while she says restaurants like hers are getting more creative about how to operate safely, it'll still be a long journey back to being a healthy business.

She said she was honoured by Freeland's call, and felt the deputy prime minister will do her best to serve the industry well.

"It was … just wonderful and humbling that someone at her level would be willing to do that," she said. "I think that was wonderful."