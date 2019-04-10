Townhouse fire kills 1 in Linden Ridge neighbourhood
Condominium unit suffers significant fire, smoke and water damage
A fire killed one person on Dovercourt Drive overnight, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.
A 911 call came in at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday morning about the smell of smoke and a fire alarm going off in a townhouse complex on Dovercourt south of McGillivray Boulevard, a news release from the fire department says.
Firefighters found smoke coming out of one of the condominium units, and neighbours told them there might be someone inside.
The crew searched the home and found a person who was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later declared dead. No other injuries were reported.
The fire was under control before 2:30 a.m.
The condo unit suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage, fire officials said.
The unit next to it wasn't damaged, but the occupants had to spend the night elsewhere because the electricity had been turned off.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
No damage estimates are available yet.
It's the second fatal fire in Winnipeg in two days. A man died in a fire at a home on Boyd Avenue Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.