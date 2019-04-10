Townhouse fire kills 1 in Linden Ridge neighbourhood

A fire killed one person on Dovercourt Drive overnight, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

A 911 call came in at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday morning about the smell of smoke and a fire alarm going off in a townhouse complex on Dovercourt south of McGillivray Boulevard, a news release from the fire department says.

Firefighters found smoke coming out of one of the condominium units, and neighbours told them there might be someone inside.

The crew searched the home and found a person who was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later declared dead. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was under control before 2:30 a.m.

The condo unit suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage, fire officials said.

The unit next to it wasn't damaged, but the occupants had to spend the night elsewhere because the electricity had been turned off.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

No damage estimates are available yet.

It's the second fatal fire in Winnipeg in two days. A man died in a fire at a home on Boyd Avenue Thursday.