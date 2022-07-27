Pedestrian dead after dump truck crash on Inkster Boulevard, police say
A woman is dead after collision with a dump truck on Inkster Boulevard between Main and St. Cross streets on Wednesday.
Winnipeg police say driver remained at scene
Officers went to Inkster east of Main Street just before noon to investigate reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.
The dump truck driver stayed at the scene and met with officers.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
