Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Pedestrian dead after dump truck crash on Inkster Boulevard, police say

A woman is dead after collision with a dump truck on Inkster Boulevard between Main and St. Cross streets on Wednesday.

Winnipeg police say driver remained at scene

CBC News ·
Police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

A woman is dead after collision with a dump truck on Inkster Boulevard on Wednesday.

Officers went to Inkster east of Main Street just before noon to investigate reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release. 

The dump truck driver stayed at the scene and met with officers.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

now