Pedestrian dead after dump truck crash on Inkster Boulevard, police say

A woman is dead after collision with a dump truck on Inkster Boulevard on Wednesday.

Officers went to Inkster east of Main Street just before noon to investigate reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

The dump truck driver stayed at the scene and met with officers.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

