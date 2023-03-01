New faith, cultural committee created to address discrimination: Winnipeg mayor

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham is creating a new committee to address faith and cultural discrimination.

He made the announcement Tuesday morning at an event hosted by the Manitoba Multifaith Council.

The new faith and cultural liason committee will help the city pull together to deal with problems as they arise, Gillingham said.

"When we see rises of Islamophobia, antisemitism, and other discrimination related to someone's faith or their culture, those are things that I certainly want to know about as mayor and and work together to address those those kinds of issues," Gillingham said in an interview following the announcement.

He also hopes the committee will help with issues related to getting newcomers settled in the city, and address problems like homelessness, he said.

Gillingham has yet to finalize who will be on the committee, but he said members will be drawn from across cultural and faith communities in the city.