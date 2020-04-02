New walking tour celebrates Winnipeg's charitable history

A new walking tour in Winnipeg highlights some of the people who helped shape the city by helping each other.

The latest tour from the Exchange District BIZ is part of a partnership with the Winnipeg Foundation to examine the area's philanthropic roots in honour of the community foundation's 100-year anniversary.

For tour guide Ben McIntyre-Ridd, Walking Together: A Journey of Generosity was a welcome chance to once again connect with people in person, after months of pandemic restrictions on gathering sizes — and an opportunity to dig into his own home's roots.

"I live in the neighbourhood here in the Exchange [District] and it's wonderful learning about the buildings around me and the land that I live on here," he told CBC's Weekend Morning Show host Shannh-Lee Vidal on Saturday.

McIntyre-Ridd said some of his favourite stops on the tour include tidbits about Annie McDermot, a Métis woman who helped raise money for the city's first hospital — where the Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre stands today.

They also include history about Jean Forsyth — a renowned opera singer who went on to create what's now known as the Winnipeg Humane Society — and William Alloway, who helped establish the Winnipeg Foundation, he said.

The names of some of people featured on the tour went on to be used for streets across the city, including several linked to the Ross family — like William, James and Ross avenues, all of which are named after members of the prominent Métis family in the Red River Settlement.

The Ross family eventually ended up selling some of their land just behind the present-day city hall to the City of Winnipeg on the condition that it be used for public good, McIntyre-Ridd said. That land became the home of the now-demolished Public Safety Building and will be home to the Market Lands development project.

"So now the City of Winnipeg has to find some way to use it for public good. They can't just sell it on to a private investor, or else that would be breaking the agreement they made with that family years and years and years ago," he said.

"You never kind of realize until you look into it."

