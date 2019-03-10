Winnipeg's Ethiopian community prays for victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash

Members of of Winnipeg's Ethiopian community are gathering Sunday to pray and express their condolences for the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash.

The plane crashed moments after taking off in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa Sunday morning. It was bound for Nairobi, Kenya. The victims were from 35 countries and included 18 Canadians and United Nations staff, authorities said. Many were headed to an environmental conference.

It's very sad news, for us it's a big disaster," said Ali Saeed, a founding member of the Ethiopian Society of Winnipeg.

"I just want to pass my condolences to those people who lost their loved one. And it's a sad day for us here in Manitoba, all Ethiopians, and also it's a sad day for all Ethiopians all over the world. For us it's a big disaster."

The community is meeting Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the Ethiopian Society of Winnipeg building at 215 Selkirk Avenue. All are welcome to attend.

"It's just very hard and heartbreaking," said Worku Getahun, a member of Manitoba's Ethiopian community living in Brandon.

He said some community members left Brandon for Ethiopia last week, and he worries for them now. He said it's a beautiful time of year to visit Ethiopia, as it's summer there now.

"I'm just putting myself and those family members, citizens who lost their family members in that crash ... Just trying to process what they are going through right now. And it's very hard," he said.

Neither man knew the identities of the Canadians aboard the flight. So far the Canadian victims identified include two Edmonton residents, Amina Ibrahim Odowaa and her six-year-old daughter Safiya Faisal Egal, and Carleton University professor Pius Adesanmi.

"It's a sad day for all of us, not only Ethiopians, all the Canadians, losing 18 people in a split second. It's not easy," Saeed said.