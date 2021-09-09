New tenant slated for Winnipeg's footbridge showing off city as tech hub

A new tenant is moving into one of Winnipeg's marquee landmarks — but it won't be a restaurant.

After three different eateries tried to make a go of it on the Esplanade Riel Bridge, the 4,000-square-foot space is expected to be turned over to a non-profit business incubator helping entrepreneurs with scientific or technological ideas.

Winnipeg's public service is recommending the space overlooking the waterway be leased to the Manitoba Technology Accelerator. It is subject to approval from a standing policy committee next week.

CEO Marshall Ring said he didn't want to see the prominent real estate on the pedestrian bridge remain vacant any longer.

"It's a vision we have for making Winnipeg gravitate more toward being a world-class city and seeing that landmark building sit empty, I don't think helps with our vision," he said.

"We're really looking forward to having the lights on and when that building is showcased to show it as a vibrant building representative of our city's emergence as a technology centre."

Hub for start-up community

MTA, which supports the development of start-ups, will be converting the restaurant footprint since 2005 into an office and gathering space for the start-up community. Ring expects the building to be rented out for events for industries and non-profits.

The centre will also hold a new hall of fame celebrating innovative technologies commercialized in Manitoba.

MTA will use its new space on Provencher Boulevard in addition to the 30,000 square feet it already has at 136 Market Avenue. The non-profit is known for helping to develop Skip the Dishes.

The three failed restaurants on the premises — Salisbury House, Chez Sophie and Mon Ami Louis — were hampered by the building's high operating costs, lack of parking and dramatic seasonal shifts in sales.

Three restaurants have tried to make a go of the pedestrian footbridge, but issues like minimal parking and high rent costs have been barriers. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Ring is confident MTA won't suffer the same fate.

"The other businesses which have failed in the past have depended more on walk-up crowds," he said. "We're going to be a place that people RSVP to events to, and attend."

MTA will explore the use of e-scooters to transport visitors from nearby parking lots.

Ring also wants to attach lighting and signage onto the building's exterior to show it off.

Marshall Ring, CEO of the Manitoba Technology Accelerator, is hopeful a vibrant building will be a catalyst for Winnipeg's growing technology scene. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

The business incubator wants to develop more Winnipeg businesses worth $100 million and be known as the start-up capital of Western Canada.

He sees the building on Provencher Boulevard as a visual representation of Winnipeg's potential.

"Sometimes you wear a nice suit or clothes to an interview because you want to present well," Ring said. "I think sometimes cities need to do the same thing."

The new tenant must be approved by Winnipeg's standing policy committee on property and development, heritage and downtown development. They will meet on Sept. 14.