'Holistic entrepreneurship': Winnipeg businesswomen hope to empower other young entrepreneurs

If necessity is the mother of invention, then carrying a laptop around to coffee shops has something to do with the birth of TableSpace, a new co-working space opened this month by Winnipeg entrepreneurs Rachel Dufresne and Andrea Tiopo.

"I was working out of coffee shops a lot. Working on different sorts of projects, and was trying to find a space to do these projects out of, and I couldn't find one that sort of fit me," said Dufresne.

"So I decided my new project or new venture should be to create this space."

TableSpace, a co-working space for Winnipeg entrepreneurs, gig economy workers, opened its doors in Osborne Village in October. (John Einarson/CBC)

Dufresne, an accountant, teamed up with real estate agent Tiopo to open the co-working space designed with new entrepreneurs in mind, or for those working in the growing gig economy

You can literally start a business from an Instagram account today. - Rachel Dufresne, co-owner TableSpace

"Doesn't matter where you are in your business. If you are in your early stages, [or[ this is a side hustle ... [or] you're just kind of like doing it part time. We wanted to be able to cater to every single person's needs," said Tiopo.

The two-storey building features an open concept co-working space on the main floor with private offices and a boardroom upstairs.

Each table has its own Wi-Fi connection. A lounge space with couches gives people a comfortable space to chill out.

Winnipeg entrepreneurs work in co-working space, TableSpace in Osborne Village. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The shared kitchen is stocked with coffee and healthy snacks from local businesses.

There are rooms dedicated for recording podcasts, taking photos and social media videos, something Dufresne says is crucial to promoting a business these days.

"As our business is growing, we found that social media has been very key in our growth. So we wanted to give a space where entrepreneurs would be able to utilize," said Dufresne.

"With the increase in remote workers, as well as individual entrepreneurs you can literally start a business from an Instagram account today."

"Holistic approach" to work, social life

Tiopo has been a real estate agent for over four years, and says the number of hours she works can differ from day to day.

People don't want to be in an office anymore. - Andrea Tiopo, co-owner TableSpace

She says running a business out of your home can make you feel isolated, and always meeting clients in public spaces can feel invasive.

Tiopo says co-working spaces aren't new to Winnipeg, but their space is different in that it offers a place people can network, focus on work, and stay healthy.

"People don't want to be in an office anymore. There's just so much going on out there that people just want to change the environment," said Tiopo.

"Being around other inspiring individuals to help you know, get those creative juices flowing. You talk about a work, life balance."

Dufresne and Tiopo said to create that balance of work, wellness and social life, they designed the main floor to be convertible. Folding tables, an open concept and a bright space means it can host fitness classes in the morning, and an event centre at night for workshops and mixers.

"Every morning, Monday to Friday we host wellness classes. Mondays, Wednesdays we do yoga. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays we do a lighter bootcamp," said Tiopo. "We want to really focus on a work, life balance. We want to take a holistic approach to entrepreneurship."

"We've found it difficult to balance all sides of our lives. So we wanted to give the opportunity for people, in one space to find a space for wellness, work, and their social life," said Dufresne.

'So much talent in the city'

The businesswomen say creating networks with others, and bouncing ideas off other entrepreneurs has helped them get to where they are in their careers.

Dufresne says its how she ended up collaborating with Tiopo. The pair were introduced to each other through a mutual friend in January, and opened TableSpace in the fall.

"We just complement each other very well. I have an accounting and business background, and she's sales and marketing. So we kind of mesh really well together and our other ventures give us the opportunity in order to have the flexibility to create this space," says Dufresne.

Tiopo says they offer three options for workspaces ranging anywhere between $35 per month to $200 for a private office.

"Our prices are very reasonable because we want to offer an entry-level membership option," says Tiopo.

Alayna Giguere opened her business, Alayna G Esthetics earlier this month after renting an office space in TableSpace in Winnipeg. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Alayna Giguere is the owner of Alayna G Esthetics and just started working for herself at the beginning of October.

The 23-year old esthetician has worked for others in various Winnipeg salons and spas. She now rents a private office at TableSpace where she offers services including manicures, make-up application and lash extentions.

"I've been saving up for awhile," said Giguere. "I was looking at a couple other spaces and yeah it's not cheap. You can't really work out of your home when you live in an apartment."

She says being her own boss is a dream come true, and an achievement she didn't believe she could accomplish so quickly.

Giguere says the people she's met since joining TableSpace has given her the confidence to grow her business.

"I also have a bunch of people that I can collaborate with and work with, and kind of bounce ideas off of and maybe ask questions if I have questions," says Giguere.

"Just a bunch of amazing people are going to be here, and I'm so honoured to be a part of that."

"We don't realize that there is so much talent in the city, and there's so much you can learn from other people. And so the only way to do that is to get out there, and to meet people," says Tiopo.

"We are trying to build the community," said Dufresne. "We believe in developing the whole self."