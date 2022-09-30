300 patients a day seeking emergency medical care in Winnipeg could be treated at walk-ins or by GPs: WRHA

Wait times at Winnipeg's emergency departments and urgent care centres remain well above pre-pandemic levels due to a combination of staffing shortages and low-acuity patients coming to the hospital instead of community clinics or primary physicians, the regional health authority says.

"The surgical and medicine bed capacity remains very tight, as it has for many months now. This is creating a bottleneck in emergency and urgent care that results in longer wait times," Health Sciences Centre chief operating officer Dr. Shawn Young said Thursday.

Many of the patients coming to the hospital are very sick and require a greater level of care, causing more disruptions to patient flow.

The monthly emergency and urgent care operations update provided by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority shows median wait times in August increased by almost 22 minutes, to 3.23 hours. The maximum length of time that 90 per cent of patients are waiting increased by 30 minutes, up to 8.5 hours.

Daily patient traffic has also gradually increased since the spring, and increases every year.

On average in August, 807 patients visited Winnipeg's emergency departments and urgent care centres every day, relatively unchanged from the previous month and year. Of those, 16.5 per cent left without being seen, the same as the previous month, but up from 14.2 per cent in August 2021.

The update says approximately 300, or just over 37 per cent, could have received the care they needed at a community clinic or from their primary physician.

"People present to the emergency room because that's what they know. They know they're going to be able able to receive all the services that they may need," WRHA CEO Mike Nader said.

Shared Health and the WRHA will be launching a public education campaign in the near future with the goal of redirecting lower acuity patients to the connected care clinics, which received provincial funding recently to expand their operating hours.