Winnipeg emergency department nurse tests positive for COVID-19

A Winnipeg emergency department nurse has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting calls from the Manitoba Nurses Union for nurses to have access to the N95 mask in some clinical situations.



The union believes the nurse contracted COVID-19 while working in the emergency department caring for patients sick with the virus. She hadn't travelled internationally for several months.

"As a front-line health-care provider, you have no idea when you come in contact with a patient or a family, whether that patient could be positive," said Darlene Jackson, MNU president.



The nurse had access to personal protective equipment, according to the union.



"Front-line providers are at much, much higher risk than the general public, just because they're out there and coming into contact with patients continuously during the day," said Jackson.

"We knew that this type of transmission was going to happen and we really need to demand that the government address the nurses' concerns. That means increasing access to personal protective equipment."



The nurse is recovering in self isolation at home.



The MNU would like to meet with government officials to strike a deal on when the N95 respirators can be used, similar to what unions in Ontario and Alberta have done.

