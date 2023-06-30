Health Sciences Centre ER had no monitored beds open when person died waiting for care: report

A patient who died waiting for care in a hallway at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre was not transferred to a monitored bed due to lack of available space in the emergency department, according to a critical incident review into what could have prevented his death.

That review, released on Friday, was conducted after a patient died HSC's emergency medical services arrivals hallway on Feb. 27, about an hour after arriving at the hospital by ambulance.

He was assessed upon arrival, but his condition deteriorated and staff were unable to revive him, the report says.

His death was declared a critical incident, which is defined by the province as a case where people have suffered "serious and unintended harm" while receiving health care.

The review found that "patient flow challenges" prevented the man from being put into a monitored bed, which is a bed with a heart monitor attached, noting that the hospital was dealing with twice its usual number of critically ill or injured patients at the time.

This spike in admissions around the time the man arrived at the hospital exacerbated pre-existing challenges in the emergency department's capacity, according to the report.

Staffing, meanwhile, was near baseline, it said.

More beds opened up

The hospital — which is the largest in Manitoba — has opened up six more medicine beds recently to help with overcrowding issues, and is planning to open up six more this summer depending on staffing, said Dr. Shawn Young, the chief operating officer at Health Sciences Centre.

The opening of a new treatment clinic for minor injuries this summer should also help people get more timely care, he said.

Ideally, the hospital would open more ER beds, but staffing presents a challenge, he said at a Friday morning news conference.

"Would I love to open 30 beds? For sure, but would I be able to staff them? Absolutely not."

HSC has also made some changes to improve the flow of patients out of the emergency room and into other departments so that patients waiting for care can be seen by a doctor sooner, said Jennifer Cumpsty, the hospital's executive director of acute care services.

For example, if the emergency department is experiencing a surge, an email blast will go out to all departments asking if they can help pull people out of the ER to create extra space, rather than putting that responsibility solely on the ER, Cumpsty said.

"We've had everybody coming down if needed. We've had managers come down and get reports because their own staff are too busy or they're trying to turn over the room or move patients," she said.

"That's kind of the shift that we've been seeing, especially over the last couple months, is that everybody understands that we all own this."

Health Sciences Centre is one of three Winnipeg hospitals that has an emergency room. In 2017, the provincial government announced three other emergency rooms would be converted to urgent care centres or community clinics.