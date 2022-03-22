Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg emergency crews respond to fire on University Crescent

Emergency personnel responded to the blaze at the Summerland apartment complex on University Crescent, between Thatcher and Wedgewood drives, shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

Two people transported to hospital

A paramedic stretchers a person into an ambulance after a fire at the Summerland apartment complex on University Crescent, between Thatcher and Wedgewood drives, on Monday evening. (Travis Golby/CBC)

At least a dozen fire trucks and police cruisers are on scene at a fire near the University of Manitoba this evening.

Residents are waiting inside and outside the building's lobby. According to a resident, smoke was coming from a 12th-floor balcony.

Two people were taken away on stretchers destined for a hospital.

Police have blocked off traffic on north and southbound University Crescent.

Winnipeg firefighters on University Crescent after a fire broke out at the Summerland apartment complex Monday evening. (Travis Golby/CBC)
