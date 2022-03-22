Winnipeg emergency crews respond to fire on University Crescent

At least a dozen fire trucks and police cruisers are on scene at a fire near the University of Manitoba this evening.

Emergency personnel responded to the fire at the Summerland apartment complex on University Crescent, between Thatcher and Wedgewood drives, shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

Residents are waiting inside and outside the building's lobby. According to a resident, smoke was coming from a 12th-floor balcony.

Two people were taken away on stretchers destined for a hospital.

Police have blocked off traffic on north and southbound University Crescent.