Emergency crews respond to structure fire near Kildonan East Collegiate

Winnipeg emergency crews are on scene at a significant fire spewing black smoke near Kildonan East Collegiate this afternoon, according to a tweet from the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police have described it as a "significant" fire at the intersection of London Street and Kimberly Avenue.

At least 10 emergency units are on scene battling the fire.

Emergency crews have asked people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

A City of Winnipeg spokesperson said an update will be coming later this evening.