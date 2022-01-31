Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·Breaking

Emergency crews respond to structure fire near Kildonan East Collegiate

Winnipeg emergency crews are on scene at a significant fire spewing black smoke near Kildonan East Collegiate this afternoon, according to a tweet from the Winnipeg Police Service.

At least 10 emergency units are on scene battling the fire in Winnipeg

CBC News ·
A 'significant' structure fire is ongoing at London Street and Kimberly Avenue, according to a tweet from Winnipeg police. (Submitted by Jeff Douglas)

Police have described it as a "significant" fire at the intersection of London Street and Kimberly Avenue. 

Emergency crews have asked people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

A City of Winnipeg spokesperson said an update will be coming later this evening.

Winnipeg emergency crews are asking the public to avoid the area. (Submitted by Jeff Douglas)
