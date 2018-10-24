Gillingham wins battle of incumbent councillors in St. James

Scott Gillingham has defeated Shawn Dobson and will hold on to his seat in Winnipeg's St. James ward.

Both men were running as incumbents in Winnipeg's civic election but were forced to battle it out after boundary changes eliminated Dobson's St. Charles ward.

The third candidate vying for the seat on council was Kurt Morton, 22. He currently works for the city in the planning, property and development department and has previously worked as a lifeguard in St. James.

St. James, located in west Winnipeg, has a population of 49,118 and includes the neighbourhoods of Silver Heights, Deer Lodge, King Edward, Birchwood, Woodhaven, Bruce Park and West Wolseley.

Boundary changes were made this year to balance the population in all 15 of the city's wards.

Under the new ward boundaries, the former St. Charles neighbourhoods of Buchanan, Crestview, Heritage Park, Saskatchewan North and Sturgeon Creek became part of St. James, while the former St. James ward neighbourhoods of Brooklands, Omand's Creek Industrial and Weston became part of the Point Douglas ward.

Dobson opposed Vimy Arena sale

Dobson served one term as the St. Charles councillor after defeating incumbent Grant Nordman in the 2014 civic election by 1,068 votes. He served on the policy committee on property and development and the mayor's age-friendly and seniors advisory committee.

Dobson was a vocal critic of the Vimy Arena land sale and the plan to turn it into the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre — a proposed 50-bed addictions treatment facility. He was one of the few city council members to vote against the sale back in January.

He was also a critic of Mayor Brian Bowman, who Dobson said had arranged to sell the abandoned arena, worth $1.43 million, to Manitoba Housing for $1 without Dobson's knowledge or input.

Once zoning changes are approved, the province will be able to lease the land to the Bruce Oake Foundation for $1 a year for 99 years so the recovery centre can be built.

Dobson previously said he wanted all council members to be involved in important decisions, such as the budget process, from start to finish.

"My basic premise is more openness and transparency at city hall," Dobson said.

Before politics, Dobson was a journeyman carpenter and worked for the St. James-Assiniboia School Division.

Gillingham sat on EPC

Gillingham has been a councillor since he won the St. James-Brooklands-Weston ward in 2014, after Scott Fielding left municipal politics to run provincially. Fielding was elected to the Manitoba Legislature in the 2016 provincial election and is currently Manitoba's finance minister.

As a councillor, Gillingham served as chair of the finance committee and the police board. He was also a member of Brian Bowman's executive policy committee, often referred to as the mayor's inner circle.

Before running for office, Gillingham was the pastor at Grace Community Church in Charleswood for 12 years.

During the race, he said his priorities for a second term included investing in road, sewer and parks infrastructure — not just in St. James, but across the city. He also said he wants to see CentrePort developed.

"The CentrePort lands are positioned to provide new jobs, new employment lands that need to be developed," he said.

"These are important decisions that have to be made."

Opposition to Portage and Main opening

Both Dobson and Gillingham were opposed to opening the Portage and Main intersection to pedestrians.

"It's silly. We shouldn't be doing it," Dobson said last month.

"We have a lot of other higher priorities than opening Portage and Main. We could spend that money on, go figure, potholes or roads — anything."

"I did support the plebiscite vote that will enable residents and voters to have a direct say on this issue," Gillingham previously told CBC News.

"From what I've heard at the door, people are overwhelmingly opposed to opening Portage and Main to pedestrians."

The only candidate in the ward who supported the idea was Morton.

"I do indeed support the opening of Portage and Main," Morton told CBC before the election, but said he would honour the results of the plebiscite.

"I would be happy to support a pilot project opening one portion of the crosswalk to show that it doesn't cause a traffic issue," Morton said.

With files from Bartley Kives, Laura Glowacki and Kaelen Bell.