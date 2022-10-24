Polls in Winnipeg are closed. Now, the city waits to meet its new mayor

Tune in to CBC Manitoba's live coverage of the municipal election as results roll in from across the province on Wednesday between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. CT.

Polling stations in Winnipeg have closed — and people in Manitoba's biggest city will soon find out who their next mayor will be.

The city is choosing its first new leader since 2014, when incumbent two-term Mayor Brian Bowman was first elected. Bowman announced in 2020 he would not run again.

After a long campaign period with a crowded pool of candidates vying for the spot, one is about to come out on top.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. CT. You can check the results as they come in on this page.

The first candidate to step up for the top seat came six months after Bowman's announcement . In the past six months, 10 more registered .

Those candidates are Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Scott Gillingham, Kevin Klein, Shaun Loney, Jenny Motkaluk, Glen Murray, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Rick Shone and Don Woodstock.

Now that polls are closed, vote counting has begun. Ballots cast in advance will be counted first, followed by votes cast today, said senior election official and city clerk Marc Lemoine.

First results are expected between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m., while the bulk of the results are expected by around 9:15 p.m., Lemoine said. Full results should be in by around 9:45 p.m.

Winnipeg is also electing councillors in 13 of its 15 electoral wards after a four-month campaign period — and the city is guaranteed to see at least two new councillors.

The Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood and St. James wards will send new faces to city hall, since their incumbents (Klein and Gillingham, respectively) are running for mayor.

Two incumbents are guaranteed to keep their seats: Couns. Devi Sharma in Old Kildonan and Markus Chambers in St. Norbert-Seine River were both acclaimed after no one ran against them.

The other wards electing councillors are Daniel McIntyre, Elmwood-East Kildonan, Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry, Mynarski, North Kildonan, Point Douglas, River Heights-Fort Garry, St. Boniface, St. Vital, Transcona and Waverley West.