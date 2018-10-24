Sunny skies predicted as polls open in Winnipeg's 2018 election

Winnipeggers head to the polls today to cast their ballots for the city's next mayor, city councillors and school trustees. They'll also vote in a plebiscite on whether to reopen the Portage Avenue and Main Street intersection to pedestrians.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling stations by visiting the City of Winnipeg website and searching their address.

To find out if you are on the voting list, you can search on the city website using your name, address and date of birth.

If you aren't already on the voting list, you can still vote, as long as you meet the criteria and bring valid identification, and take an oath at the voting place.

In order to vote, you must bring identification that lists your name and address. You only need one piece of ID if it is government-issued and includes your photo along with name and address. Otherwise, you must have two documents that show your name and address.

In order to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen, 18 years of age or older, and have lived in Winnipeg or owned property here for at least six months.

Anyone who doesn't vote won't be able to blame the weather — CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder forecasts sunny skies and a high of 9 C.

A Winnipeg Jets game Wednesday evening, however, might mean you want to get out to vote early. The Jets host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bell MTS Place starting at 7 p.m., one hour before polls close.

Before the game, Winnipeg rock legend Randy Bachman will play in True North Square as part of a televised pre-game concert, along with Doc Walker and Terra Lightfoot.

The record number of people casting ballots in advance polls may cut down on the wait in line for many people on election day. This year, nearly 40,000 people voted in advance polls — a 30 per cent increase over the 2014 election.