Mayoral candidate Woodstock promises to prevent supervisor-employee relationships
Former Winnipeg Transit employee says he'll strengthen anti-harassment policies
Mayoral candidate Don Woodstock says he'd strengthen Winnipeg's anti-harassment policies if he's elected mayor next month.
Woodstock, a former Winnipeg Transit driver, said Friday he was bullied on the job during his time with the city and he was aware of no fewer than three cases where supervisors were either engaged in relationships with subordinates or attempted to coerce subordinates to socialize with them.
Woodstock said if he's elected he will order city directors, supervisors and managers not to engage in intimate relationships with city employees who work in a different job classification.
He said the city's existing respectful-workplace policy is insufficient.
"It's a joke. Tell them I say so: it's a joke," Woodstock said at city hall.
Woodstock also pledged to eliminate nepotism and create a new position called a respectful workplace co-ordinator.
The candidate also urged Winnipeg Transit to disclose his workplace records — and encouraged other mayoral candidates to disclose their employment histories.
Winnipeggers will elect a mayor as well as councillors and school trustees on Oct. 24.
