Winnipeg mayoral candidates focus on Indigenous issues ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Candidates to become Winnipeg's next mayor released their plans on Thursday for advancing reconciliation with Indigenous people.

The announcements come one day before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Shaun Loney's plan includes proposals to support Indigenous women, increase Indigenous participation in the economy, and make place names reflective of the city's Indigenous people.

Part of his plan involved providing support for Indigenous businesses, using existing volunteer operations like the Ikwe Safe Ride service, and businesses like Vancouver's Skwachàys Lodge, as examples.

"As mayor, I want Winnipeg to know how exciting things can be if we lean into the Indigenous identity that we have in the city," he said during a news conference on Selkirk Avenue.

At the news conference, Loney was surrounded by supporters, many of them Indigenous, including Elder Mae Louise Campbell.

Loney would like to see a service like Ikwe Safe Ride transformed into a business, so it can be more widely available, he said.

He also proposed programs to help Indigenous people get the training necessary to qualify for jobs with the city.

To promote safety for Indigenous women, Loney promised to work with elders to create a program for men and boys,

"For a white, privileged man, to be honest, the most important thing for me is to talk to Indigenous women about what they need in order to feel safe in the city," Loney said.

Part of that would involve "continuing to modernize policing," Loney said.

Loney says he has a good relationship with police, through his involvement in the social enterprises BUILD and Purpose Construction, which help people with criminal records get jobs.

"So I would come into this job being respected by the police and knowing that in many ways I feel that the police have called 911," he said.

"They're struggling with their workload because of poverty, because of lack of housing. And so I think that 's the beginning point, is to say we have common interests here and we're not attacking each other."

Much of Loney's plan repeats policy announcements he made earlier in the campaign.

Proposals from earlier in the campaign include a $100-million community housing land trust.

Elect First Nations mayor: Ouellette

On the eve of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, candidate Robert-Falcon Ouellette called on Winnipeggers to elect the first First Nations mayor.

"I'm going to propose something radical … maybe it's time for a First nations Indigenous leader of the city," he said during a news conference behind the Manitoba Legislative Building, where he was also joined by a number of Indigenous supporters.

"Someone who understands these issues. Someone who has the ability to really get deep down inside of what's plaguing and afflicting and hurting our city and our souls."

Robert-Falcon Ouellette said it's time for Winnipeg to elect a First Nations mayor. (CBC)

Ouellette, who is Cree and Métis and a member of Red Pheasant First Nation, said his father went to residential school and experienced many of the same traumas as other survivors, such as addiction, and the effects were felt in Ouellette's own generation.

"I know what it's like to go to bed hungry at night because you don't have enough to eat, and this happens far too often in our city, but it doesn't always have to be like this," he said.

Some people may be "afraid" of electing a First Nations mayor, Ouellette said.

"But I don't think you should be afraid. I think our systems are strong enough, but I also think that we have enough education to … work together to actually be able to address these issues … and make a difference in the lives of all Winnipeggers."

Create Indigenous economic development officer: Klein

Kevin Klein proposed to create a new position within the city's civil service with the responsibility of promoting Indigenous economic prosperity.

The Indigenous economic development officer "will work with Indigenous leaders and entrepreneurs … to create economic opportunities and a pathway to sustainability and prosperity in Winnipeg," Klein said at a news conference at his office on Stafford Street.

As mayor, Klein said he would also create Indigenous economic zones, an Indigenous council committee with Inuit, Red River Métis, Treaty One, Dakota, and Cree leaders.

Kevin Klein proposed creating a new director of economic development. (CBC)

Unlike Loney and Ouellette, who were joined by Indigenous supporters at their announcements, Klein spoke alone.

When a reporter pointed this out, Klein said he hadn't invited anyone.

"Just because of people standing behind me doesn't mean it's the right idea or the wrong idea. That's obviously what people will or I guess media will make of it. If there's people behind them, then he must have got support from everybody," he said.

When asked by a reporter whether he had consulted with Indigenous people about his plans, Klein said he had, pointing out that the Naawi-Oodena development at the former Kapyong Barracks site is happening in the ward he represents as a city councillor.

Advance voting begins on Monday.

Loney, Ouellette and Klein are among 11 people running for mayor on Oct. 26. The other candidates are Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Scott Gillingham Jenny Motkaluk, Glen Murray, Rick Shone, and Don Woodstock.