2 Winnipeg mayoral candidates focus on housing in latest pledges

Two of Winnipeg's 11 mayoral candidates issued pledges related to housing on Saturday, with one promising to tax short-term rentals and another putting forward his plan to address homelessness.

Rana Bokhari says if elected mayor, she would impose the city's five per cent accommodation tax on short-term residential rentals, such as rentals offered through Airbnb and other websites, to help regulate that industry.

"With a shortage of affordable housing in the city, it is frustrating to lose potential housing to the short-term rental market," Bokhari stated in a news release.

But she noted those rentals "also provide flexible accommodations and support the local economy."

"Currently, there are no specific taxes on short-term rentals in the city, yet hotels are charged an accommodation tax of five per cent," she said, promising to add short-term rentals to the city bylaw that sets the accommodation tax.

Bokhari estimates that imposing the tax on short-term rentals would add about $2.2 million to city coffers annually.

The City of Winnipeg has been looking at regulating short-term residential rentals, in response to concerns about fairness in the hospitality market, noise in high-density areas and even criminal activity.

At its June 23 meeting, council agreed to direct city staff to look into the matter further, including seeking feedback from Winnipeggers about their experiences with short-term rentals and potential regulatory solutions. They would also look at Toronto's short-term rental rules to see what could apply to Winnipeg's situation.

Those in the hotel industry have expressed support for having some restrictions, including limiting owners to renting out only parts of their own homes.

Some Airbnb owners have said while they are in favour of some city rules to ensure short-term rentals are safe, they urged the city not to impose rules that would restrict their business.

Adelakun promises 800 housing units

Meanwhile, mayoral candidate Idris Adelakun pledged to provide 800 housing units within four years if he is elected, including low-barrier units and units that are converted from older buildings or abandoned homes.

The promise is part of Adelakun's plan to address and prevent homelessness, which he released on Saturday.

He said he would seek permission from council to build on city land, and he would seek funding from all three levels of government, as well as from "fundraising and other organizations," he said in a news release.

He also said he would have the city team up with non-profit organizations to manage and staff the housing buildings.

Adelakun said if elected, he would also ensure adequate funding for 24-hour safe spaces for people who are homeless. He also promised to implement policies aimed at reducing poverty and creating more affordable housing, and to work with non-profits to support people who are experiencing addiction, mental health issues, domestic violence or discrimination.

"We need to act right now to resolve homelessness," he said in his news release, vowing to "collaborate with the council, province, federal, non-profit organizations, and Winnipeggers to address homelessness in our great city."

At least six other mayoral candidates have put forward campaign promises with regards to homelessness and addictions, and others have made promises around affordable housing.

Adelakun and Bokhari are among 11 people running for mayor on Oct. 26. The other candidates are Chris Clacio, Scott Gillingham, Kevin Klein, Shaun Loney, Jenny Motkaluk, Glen Murray, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Rick Shone, and Don Woodstock.