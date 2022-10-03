Gillingham pledges more funding for recreation and parks, while Loney releases campaign donor list

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham is proposing a one-time property tax increase of 0.25 per cent to help fund recreation and park enhancement projects, a news release said Sunday.

Funds from the tax increase will go to the parks and recreation enhancement program, bringing its annual budget up to a minimum of $1.8 million per year.

The $1.8 million would allow each ward to put $120,000 a year toward projects like park paths, pickleball courts and playgrounds, the release said.

Gillingham also plans to prioritize what he called partnership-based recreation projects, to fund facilities like the proposed East of the Red Rec Plex in Transcona, although the news release didn't explain what type of partnerships he anticipates making.

He wants to address the city's lifeguard shortage by partnering with post-secondary institutions to bundle lifeguard training, a tuition subsidy and competitive pay packages for students willing to make four- to five-year work commitments.

Loney releases donor list

Mayoral candidate Shaun Loney on Sunday released a list of people who made donations of $250 or more to his campaign — and he's calling on others to do the same.

In post-election audits, candidates are required to release the names of contributors.

Loney said he released his donor list to provide transparency before advanced voting starts on Monday.

A total of 360 people have donated to Loney's campaign so far, with 174 contributing $250 or more.

Gillingham and Loney are among 11 candidates running to replace Brian Bowman as mayor. Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Kevin Klein, Jenny Motkaluk, Glen Murray, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Rick Shone and Don Woodstock are also running.

Winnipeggers can start voting Monday, with general polls for the election open on Oct. 26. Winnipeggers will also vote for councillors and school board trustees in wards where candidates haven't won by acclamation.