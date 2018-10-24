Former newspaper publisher Kevin Klein elected in Charleswood-Tuxedo

Kevin Klein will be the new councillor in Charleswood-Tuxedo, defeating Grant Nordman, Kevin Nichols and Ken St. George.

This is the third municipal election in a row in which the southwestern Winnipeg ward will have a new councillor after incumbent councillor Marty Morantz announced he would not seek re-election and instead will run for the federal Conservative nomination in Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley.

Before Morantz, the council seat was held by Paula Havixbeck, who served one term following the death of Bill Clement, who was the area's councillor for almost three decades.

Havixbeck didn't run for re-election in 2014, instead running for mayor. She lost to Brian Bowman.

Former councillor Grant Nordman served the now-defunct St. Charles ward from 2006-14 before being defeated by Shawn Dobson in the 2014 election.

St. Charles was dissolved when new ward boundaries were drawn for this election.

The new Charleswood-Tuxedo boundaries include the old St. Charles ward neighbourhoods of Assiniboia Downs, Glendale, Kirkfield and Westwood.

Klein campaigned on a promise to hold two town halls a year about all developments expected in the ward — including the much-anticipated widening of Kenaston Boulevard and the development of Kapyong Barracks.

The former publisher of the Winnipeg Sun also pledged to reinvest in community centres, create a more transparent budget process and partner more with private businesses.

He also publicly pledged his support for Bowman, running for re-election as mayor.

Meanwhile, Nordman, who was dubbed "Government Grant" during his years in civic politics, came out against the leadership of Bowman, telling CBC he didn't "think he was in any way, shape or form ready to be the mayor."

This isn't the first loss for Nichols, who works for the City of Winnipeg as a safety technician. The perennial candidate has previously run for council and for the Green Party in federal and provincial elections.

He ran on a campaign to hold people accountable at city hall

St. George, a nurse who works in community health, is working with the Main Street Project to establish a transitional home for vulnerable people that he calls Albert House, to be directed by nurses.