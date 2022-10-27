Gillingham raised more money than competitors in 2022 Winnipeg mayoral election

Scott Gillingham raised more money than any of his competitors during his winning bid to become Mayor of Winnipeg.

The City of Winnipeg released the audited campaign financial reports for all candidates in the 2022 municipal election on Wednesday.

Gillingham raised a total of $293,487.42, which is $8,043.19 more than second-place candidate Glen Murray.

Murray held a big lead over all other candidates in voter polls throughout the campaign, but finished 4,391 votes behind Gillingham on election night.

Of the six mayoral candidates with the largest vote share, Gillingham had by far the biggest surplus, spending $7,090.03 less than he raised. Most other candidates had modest surpluses in the tens to hundreds of dollars.

Jenny Motkaluk, who finished in sixth place, had a deficit of $45,705.76.

The financial statements also show the names of everyone who donated more than $250 to a candidate.

Some notable donors to Gillingham's campaign include True North Sports and Entertainment chairman Mark Chipman, Food Fare grocery store owner Munther Zeid, and Conservative Member of Parliament Marty Morantz.

Murray's donors include Canadian Union of Public Employees president Gord Delbridge, businesswoman and former United Way president Gail Asper, and community activist Sel Burrows.

Some people donated to multiple candidates. Robert and Sandy Shindleman, of Shindico, donated to Murray, Motkaluk, and third-place candidate Kevin Klein. Abdo Albert Eltassi, president and CEO of Peerless Garments, donated to both Gillingham and Murray.

The list of the top-six mayoral candidates' campaign expenses are listed below. All financial reports are available on the city's election website.

Scott Gillingham

Contributions: $290,648.00

$290,648.00 Expenses: $286,397.39

$286,397.39 Total income: $293,487.42

$293,487.42 Surplus/deficit: $7,090.03 surplus

Notable campaign donors:

Abdo Albert Eltassi (president and CEO of Peerless Garments): $1,500.

John Motkaluk (vice-president of Baview Construction): $1,500.

Mark Chipman (chairman of True North Sports and Entertainment): $1,500.

Munther Zeid (owner of Food Fare grocery stores): $1,500.

David Angus (former president and CEO of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce): $1,000.

Martin Morantz (Conservative MP): $1,000.

Leon Ledohowski (former chief operating officer for CanadInns): $500.

Matthew Cutler (vice-president of exhibitions at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights): $500.

Glen Murray

Contributions: $272,782.14

$272,782.14 Expenses: $285,421.10

$285,421.10 Total income: $285,444.23

$285,444.23 Surplus/deficit: $23.13 surplus

Notable campaign donors:

Matthew Cutler (vice-president of exhibitions at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights): $500.

Sel Burrows (community activist): $489.75.

Leon Ledohowski (former chief operating officer for CanadInns): $485.20.

Abdo Albert Eltassi (president and CEO of Peerless Garments): $1,500.

Gail Asper (businesswoman and former United Way board president): $1,500.

Sandy and Robert Shindleman (president and vice-president of Shindico): $1,500 each.

Paul Moist (former national president of Canadian Union of Public Employees): $1456.20.

Gord Delbridge (president of CUPE Local 500): $1,000.

Dale Edmunds (vice-president of CUPE Local 500): $1,000.

Kevin Klein

Contributions: $132,892.00

$132,892.00 Expenses: $132.657.61

$132.657.61 Total income: $132,976.49

$132,976.49 Surplus/deficit: $318.88 surplus

Notable campaign donors:

Hal Anderson (radio broadcaster): $1,500.

David Northcott (former Winnipeg Harvest executive director): $400.

Robert and Sandy Shindleman (president and vice-president of Shindico): $1,500 each.

Garth Steek (former Winnipeg city councillor): $550.

Kenneth Zaifman (Immigration lawyer): $300.

Justin Zarnowski (Shindico general counsel): $1,500.

Shawn Loney

Contributions: $158,798.70

$158,798.70 Expenses: $158,834.63

$158,834.63 Total income: $159,294.12

$159,294.12 Surplus/deficit: $459.50

Notable campaign donors:

John Hutton (John Howard Society executive director): $300.

Vicki Burns (former Humane Society executive director, Save Lake Winnipeg director): $300.

Tim Sale (former NDP MLA): $500.

Robert-Falcon Ouellette

Contributions: $22,985.00

$22,985.00 Expenses: $22,944.75

$22,944.75 Total income: $22,985.08

$22,985.08 Surplus/deficit: $40.74 surplus

Notable campaign donors:

Steven Fletcher (Former Conservative MP and Progressive Conservative MLA): $400.

Jenny Motkaluk

Contributions: $73,536.00

$73,536.00 Expenses: $119,274.24

$119,274.24 Total income: 73,568.48

73,568.48 Surplus/deficit: $45,705.76 deficit

Notable campaign donors: