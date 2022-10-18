Winnipeggers cast record-setting number of votes at advance polls in malls, universities

A record-setting number of Winnipeggers took advantage of advance polls set up at shopping malls and universities to cast their ballots in the upcoming civic election.

City of Winnipeg figures say 13,365 ballots were cast at malls and universities since advance voting began Oct. 3.

That's just over 1,000 more than at those same sites in the 2018 civic election.

The advance polls in malls and universities have now ended but they are still available at city hall until Oct. 21, inside the west committee room on the second floor of the council building at 510 Main St.

As well, multiple locations at community and leisure centres are open Oct. 18-20 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Community Advance voting locations open today throughout the city for three consecutive days (3 p.m. -8 p.m.). ID is required to vote. Visit <a href="https://t.co/WWnXYJAHZ1">https://t.co/WWnXYJAHZ1</a> or contact 311 for the location nearest you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wpg22?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wpg22</a> <a href="https://t.co/jhvtDFYplZ">pic.twitter.com/jhvtDFYplZ</a> —@cityofwinnipeg

Advance voting has grown in popularity, with a record 39,840 people choosing that option in 2018. That marked a 30 per cent increase from the 30,619 electors who voted in advance for the 2014 civic election.

Manitoba's municipal elections take place Oct. 26.

Election day and advance voting locations can also be found by filling in an address on the city's Where Do I Vote site.