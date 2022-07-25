Mayoral hopeful Shaun Loney wants to make Winnipeg a leader in solar power

Thousands of solar panel systems will be installed on city-owned buildings and on homes and businesses if Shaun Loney is elected mayor, he says.

Loney wants to make Winnipeg a "leader in solar power," he said Friday.

The labour to install these panels will create a "green job revolution," said Loney, one of 14 Winnipeg mayoral candidates in this fall's civic election.

Loney plans to require any new city project or renovation to incorporate solar power.

Under his plan, residents and business owners would lease large panels in exchange for a credit on their utility bills, a step that would have to be agreed upon by Manitoba Hydro, a provincial Crown corporation.

Loney, who founded a handful of environment and social-focused businesses, including Aki Energy, a First Nations-managed non-profit that employs people who have trouble finding work to build things like homes and energy infrastructure, said he'd work with Hydro on the best ways to secure and install the panels.

He also promised to buy the equipment in bulk, negotiate with the federal and provincial governments to get financial incentives, and give residents financing options that would let them pay for the equipment as they use it.

A city document that lays out why Winnipeg should reach net zero emissions by 2050 says green industries can create thousands of jobs, Loney pointed out in a news release.

"The great news is that the shift from fossil fuels to local job-creating renewable options creates jobs, and with modern financing tools, there are net savings right from the start," Loney said in the news release.

"City hall has been acting as though tax dollars are required to make the shift. What's needed is new thinking."

The other 13 candidates for Winnipeg's next mayor are Jenny Motkaluk, Glen Murray, Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Scott Gillingham, Kevin Klein, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Jessica Peebles, Rick Shone, Govind Thawani, Desmond Thomas and Don Woodstock.

The civic election is Oct. 26. The vote will also include council and school board elections.