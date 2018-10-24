Brian Bowman wins re-election as mayor of Winnipeg, CBC projects

Brian Bowman has won a second term as Winnipeg's mayor, CBC is projecting with 83 of 240 polls counted, defeating seven challengers, including his closest competitor, business consultant Jenny Motkaluk.

Bowman and Motkaluk have consistently led in the polls throughout the campaign. Two separate polls by Probe Research showed Bowman leading Motkaluk by a 2-1 margin.

Brian Bowman campaigned against seven other candidates, including business consultant Jenny Motkaluk. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Motkaluk's campaign got going early in April and kept up a busy pace throughout the race, with policy announcements across a wide range of issues, often standing in opposition to projects championed by Bowman, such as expanding rapid transit and reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians.

Bowman waited until mid-September to officially launch his re-election bid and wrapped up his official campaign on Oct. 19. He limited the number and scope of his campaign promises, which included pledges to continue raising property taxes by 2.33 per cent a year, spend an additional $4 million on a Waverley West recreation centre and siphon money away from a transit-garage repair job to build more heated bus shelters.

Motkaluk frequently took opposing positions on issues championed by Bowman, including rapid transit expansion and reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Beyond the two leading candidates, the other six people vying for the job made up a crowded fringe. Winnipeg police officer Tim Diack, former bus driver and perennial political candidate Don Woodstock, filmmaker Ed Ackerman, self-described entrepreneur Umar Hayat, Hindu priest Venkat Machiraju and former Morden mayor Doug Wilson all polled with single-digit support.

While Bowman and Motkaluk both ran fairly straightforward campaigns with few major gaffes, this election was punctuated by some surprising incidents involving some of the other candidates.

Ackerman announced during a debate that he was homeless and Machiraju was arrested for allegedly violating a protection order against him.

Several incumbent city councillors who formed the unofficial opposition to Bowman on council endorsed Motkaluk, including Janice Lukes, Jeff Browaty, Ross Eadie and Jason Schreyer, all of whom CBC is projecting will win re-election.

One major question to be answered this election, should Bowman win, is whether he will have enough supporters on council to retain control. Several members of Bowman's executive policy committee either are not returning or face strong challenges from other candidates.

CBC is projecting five new faces will sit on city council this year, including Vivian Santos in Point Douglas, Shawn Nason in Transcona, Kevin Klein in Charleswood-Tuxedo, Sherri Rollins in Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry and Markus Chambers in St. Norbert-Seine River. CBC is also projecting 10 incumbents will win re-election.

The plebiscite on reopening Portage and Main is non-binding. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Winnipeggers also voted in a non-binding plebiscite on whether to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians. CBC is projecting that the "No" side will prevail, with a majority of voters choosing to keep the intersection closed.

Bowman had pledged to remove the barricades at the intersection during his 2014 election campaign, but agreed to abide by the plebiscite results in the face of mounting opposition from challengers and other councillors.

With files from Bartley Kives and Laura Glowacki