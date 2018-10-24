'It's a great day for Point Douglas': Vivian Santos projected winner

The CBC decision desk projects Vivian Santos will be the new councillor for Winnipeg's Point Douglas ward.

Santos worked as the executive assistant for former Point Douglas councillor Mike Pagtakhan. Before that, the community activist worked in Brian Bowman's office.

She entered the race 12 days after Pagtakhan announced in June he wouldn't seek re-election after 16 years representing the ward.

Santos defeated rivals Kate Sjoberg and Winnipeg School Division trustee Dean Koshelanyk.

"I'm still in shock!" she said, laughing, moments after being told about her projected win.

"This is pretty amazing," said Pagtakhan. "It's a great day for Point Douglas."

Vivian Santos and her family cheer after hearing the CBC decision desk's projection that she has won the Point Douglas council seat. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

The race was in part focused on poverty reduction in what is one of Winnipeg's poorest neighbourhood.

A Winnipeg Regional Health Authority community profile suggested one-third of Point Douglas residents are low-income, while the median household income in the southern part of the ward was pegged at just under $30,000.

On the campaign trail, Santos suggested she would pressure city council to make public transit free, thereby helping low-income constituents gain better access to jobs.

She also pledged to improve area parks, expand after-school programming for youth and use a portion of her budget to fund local non-profits, including those committed to helping newcomers.

Better support for local organizations was also an idea supported by Sjoberg, an educational consultant at Louis Riel School Division who previously worked for the Spence Neighbourhood Association and North Point Douglas Women's Centre.

She said during the campaign that she wanted to reduce bus fares to their rate before council approved a 25 cent jump last December, and proposed siphoning money away from the Winnipeg police budget to help achieve that.

Sjoberg also said every city employee and contractor should take home a living wage, and committed to expanding grant programs for lower-income people in need of emergency home repairs.

Koshelanyk, a Winnipeg School Division Ward 9 trustee and third-time Point Douglas council candidate, touted greater job opportunities and access to education as ways to help some lift themselves out of poverty.

He said he wanted to reduce red tape to help smaller businesses plant roots and grow in the neighbourhood.

Some voters who have cast ballots in the ward for years voted elsewhere this year, while some from other wards found themselves voting in Point Douglas for the first time after Winnipeg's ward boundaries changed this year.

Three neighbourhoods previously part of the St. James-Brooklands-Weston ward — Omand's Creek Industrial, Brooklands and Weston — became part of Point Douglas this year. Meanwhile, the Mynarski and Robertson neighbourhoods were shifted out of Point Douglas and into the Mynarski ward. The Dufferin neighbourhood was absorbed into the Mynarski ward.

With files from Laura Glowacki, Bartley Kives and Hannah Owczar.