5 new faces, 10 incumbents in Winnipeg city council, CBC projects

Winnipeg's city council will have five fresh faces after the 2018 civic election, CBC projects, along with 10 incumbents.

The CBC decision desk projects these new councillors will represent wards where the incumbent chose not to run:

Sherri Rollins — Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry.

Markus Chambers — St. Norbert-Seine River.

Shawn Nason — Transcona.

Vivian Santos — Point Douglas.

Kevin Klein — Charleswood-Tuxedo.

CBC projects Sherri Rollins will represent Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry. The former trustee for the Winnipeg School Division will be the ward's first new councillor in 20 years, after incumbent Jenny Gerbasi decided not to run for re-election this year.

Rollins has worked with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and is an employee of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

CBC projects Markus Chambers will represent St. Norbert-Seine River, after incumbent Janice Lukes left the ward to represent the newly created Waverley West.

CBC projects Kevin Klein will fill the seat for Charleswood-Tuxedo, formerly occupied by Marty Morantz. Klein was formerly the publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, and has also worked for MTS as president of the company's digital division.

Shawn Nason is projected to become councillor for Transcona, beating out seven other candidates for the ward that was left open by former councillor Russ Wyatt. Nason will be the first new councillor for the ward in 16 years.

The decision desk also projects Vivian Santos will represent the Point Douglas ward, with 40 of 44 polls reporting. Santos would be the ward's first new councillor in 16 years, after former councillor Mike Pagtakhan decided not to run for re-election.

CBC projects the following incumbent councillors will return to the fold:

Brian Mayes — St. Vital ward, with 41 of 47 polls reporting.

Jeff Browaty — North Kildonan, with 42 of 46 polls reporting.

Matt Allard — St. Boniface ward, with 40 of 45 polls reporting.

Ross Eadie — Mynarski, with 45 of 48 polls reporting.

Scott Gillingham — St. James, with 41 of 49 polls reporting.

John Orlikow — River Heights-Fort Garry, with 42 of 46 polls reporting.

Cindy Gilroy — Daniel McIntyre, with 42 of 44 polls reporting.

Jason Schreyer — Elmwood-East Kildonan, with 45 of 46 polls reporting.

Devi Sharma — Old Kildonan, with 41 of 44 polls reporting.

CBC projects incumbent Scott Gillingham will defeat rival incumbent Shawn Dobson in the newly expanded St. James ward — previously St. James-Brooklands-Weston.

The pair were pitted against each other when Dobson chose to run in the area following the recent redrawing of Winnipeg's electoral wards, which saw much of his former St. Charles ward absorbed into St. James-Brooklands-Weston and the rest into the new Charleswood-Tuxedo ward.

Gillingham and Dobson both joined council following their wins in the 2014 civic election.

The councillors will be joined by Coun. Janice Lukes, who was acclaimed for the new Waverley West ward when no other candidate registered to run there.

Meet your new city council, so far:

Brian Mayes — St. Vital

Brian Mayes (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Incumbent Brian Mayes will return as councillor for the St. Vital ward, CBC decision desk projects; he was first elected in a byelection in 2011. Mayes has served on the board of directors of Old St. Vital BIZ, the Winnipeg Art Gallery, the 2017 Canada Summer Games and Morrow Avenue Child Care. His platform for 2018 included emphasis on increased funding to improve roads, modernizing the city's sewer system, reducing traffic congestion, continuing emergency services and police investments and expanding recreational facilities for Sage Creek, Royalwood and Bonavista.

Matt Allard — St. Boniface

Matt Allard. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

CBC decision desk projects Matt Allard will earn a second term as councillor for St. Boniface in this election, after first being elected in 2014. Before that, Allard was the CEO of the Francophone Chamber of Commerce of St. Boniface and a small-business owner. His campaign platform included promoting urban density, investment in his ward and improving public transit.

Ross Eadie — Mynarski

Ross Eadie. (Gary Soliak/CBC )

Incumbent Ross Eadie will serve a third term as councillor for the expanded Mynarski ward, CBC projects. Eadie previously served as a trustee in the Seven Oaks School Division from 2002-06 and has a business degree from Red River College. He's a disability and community advocate and currently serves on the police board. He has previously served on the taxicab board, although he quit the position in 2017.

Jeff Browaty — North Kildonan

Jeff Browaty. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

Incumbent Jeff Browaty will serve a fourth consecutive term in this election, CBC projects, making him the senior councillor in city hall. Browaty was first elected in 2006, when he defeated incumbent Mark Lubosch. Browaty served as chair of the police board, although he resigned following a call from the board itself for his removal after he questioned the need for all city staff to receive education about the legacy of residential schools. Browaty pushed for the plebiscite on reopening Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic.

Scott Gillingham — St. James

Scott Gillingham. (Travis Golby/CBC)

CBC decision desk projects incumbent Scott Gillingham will return to council after running against another incumbent, Shawn Dobson, following changes to the city's wards. Gillingham was elected to the city council seat for the former St. James-Brooklands-Weston ward in 2014. Before that, he served as the pastor for Grace Community Church in Charleswood for 12 years. In his time as councillor, Gillingham chaired the finance committee and was a member of Mayor Brian Bowman's inner circle for two years. His priorities for the ward include road and sidewalk renewal and park and playground renewal.

John Orlikow — River Heights-Fort Garry

John Orlikow. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Incumbent John Orlikow will continue to represent the River Heights-Fort Garry ward, where he has served since 2009, CBC decision desk projects. Before becoming city councillor, Orlikow was a member of various community boards and served as a trustee for the Winnipeg School Division for 10 years. As councillor, his work has included supporting investment in public spaces and protecting the city's trees. His campaign priorities included continued investments in roads, improving existing recreation facilities and increasing community supports to reduce vandalism.

Cindy Gilroy — Daniel McIntyre

Cindy Gilroy. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Incumbent Cindy Gilroy, who defeated longtime councillor Harvey Smith to win the seat in 2014, will earn a second term as councillor for Daniel McIntyre, CBC projects. Gilroy was previously a member of the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg. On her site, she identifies some of her accomplishments on council as monthly community meetings, improvements to area parks and recreation areas, and service on 11 committees, including the executive policy committee, and service as acting deputy mayor.

Vivian Santos — Point Douglas

Vivian Santos. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

Vivian Santos will beat out two rivals to become the new councillor for Point Douglas, CBC decision desk projects, after incumbent Mike Pagtakhan decided not to run for re-election. Santos, who is a legal assistant by trade, worked for Pagtakhan as an executive assistant. Her campaign priorities included infrastructure plans for a new Arlington Bridge and better parking in the Exchange District, as well as a vision for a mentorship, an active transportation trail and park redevelopment in the ward.

Devi Sharma — Old Kildonan

Devi Sharma. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Incumbent Devi Sharma will win a third term in Old Kildonan, CBC projects, after being first elected in 2010. Sharma was the only candidate for the ward who actually lives in Old Kildonan. In her time as councillor, Sharma has sat on committees including the infrastructure renewal and public works committee and the access advisory committee. She is the Speaker of council and chairs the governance committee.

Jason Schreyer — Elmwood-East Kildonan

Jason Schreyer. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

Incumbent Jason Schreyer will earn a second term in council this year, CBC projects, after he was first elected in 2014. Schreyer, who is the son of former Manitoba premier Ed Schreyer, was the assistant to former NDP MLA Steve Ashton. As councillor, he has served on the city's standing policy committees for innovation, water and waste, riverbank management and the environment. On his website, he notes he was one of the councillors who voted against the bus rapid transit corridor budget this term and the opening of Portage and Main to pedestrians. He also highlights his push to replace the Louise Bridge and keep Concordia Hospital's emergency room open.

Kevin Klein — Charleswood-Tuxedo

Kevin Klein, the former publisher of the Winnipeg Sun, says he is going to hold at least two town halls a year to improve communication to the public about city government is doing if he is elected by Charleswood-Tuxedo. (Warren Kay/CBC)

CBC decision desk projects Kevin Klein will beat out three rivals to represent Charleswood-Tuxedo, after incumbent Marty Morantz chose not to run in order to enter federal politics. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun has also served as president of MTS's digital division. On his website, he promises to hold at least two town halls a year and create advisory boards for the Charleswood, Tuxedo and Westwood neighbourhoods. The site also says he'll appoint a constituency prosperity agent instead of hiring an assistant. The agent will be mandated to work with citizens to help them access city services and eliminate red tape.

Shawn Nason —Transcona

Shawn Nason will represent Transcona, CBC projects, beating seven other candidates in the ward. Nason worked in information technology and project management for 15 years before serving as constituency manager for federal Conservative MP Lawrence Toet. Nason has served on boards for the Transcona Historical Museum, Rotary Club of Winnipeg East AM, Oxford Heights Community Club and FC Northwest soccer club. He has also coached basketball and hockey in the community. On his website, Nason lists his priorities as community, safety, infrastructure and accessibility.

Sherri Rollins — Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry

Sherri Rollins. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Sherri Rollins beat six other candidates to earn the seat for Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry. Rollins was elected a trustee for the Winnipeg School Division in 2014 and served as the division's chair. She's worked with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and is an employee of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. On her website, she identifies building safer streets and communities as a priority, including working toward zero fatalities from traffic as well as improving addiction supports and creating a safe injection site. She also champions increased funding to arts and cultural organizations and extending municipal voting rights to permanent residents.

Markus Chambers — St. Norbert-Seine River

Markus Chambers is one of five candidates running to represent St. Norbert-Seine River at city hall. (Warren Kay/CBC)

CBC projects Markus Chambers will represent St. Norbert-Seine River, after longtime councillor Janice Lukes left the ward to represent the newly created Waverley West. Chambers is a public servant who has served as manager of employer engagement for Manitoba Education and Training.

Janice Lukes — Waverley West

Janice Lukes. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Janice Lukes was acclaimed in the new ward of Waverley West, as no other candidates registered to run there in the 2018 election. She's already been on city council for the past four years, serving as councillor for the former South Winnipeg-St. Norbert ward since 2014. Before politics, Lukes was self-employed as an infrastructure fund development consultant for 25 years. Her platform this year included commitments to push for a strategic plan of priorities, a recreation campus for southwest Winnipeg and fighting illegal rooming houses.