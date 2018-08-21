Winnipeg police respond to 8 stabbing calls in 5 days

A rash of stabbings over the last four days left 11 people injured in eight separate incidents, Winnipeg police say.

None of them appear to be linked, said Const. Jay Murray.

The most recent stabbing happened at around 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday on Maryland Street, when a 30-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition but his condition later improved.

In another incident on Monday, just after 6 p.m., a 16-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and a 48-year-old man arrived at a hospital with stab wounds to their mid-bodies.

Two of them had suffered serious stab wounds in an incident that police believe happened on Agnes Street. Police didn't say what their condition is.

One of the most severe attacks happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, when a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Central Park as a pair of men robbed him and a female companion.

A police spokesman described the man's injuries as "horrific" and said they included cuts to his face.

Two individuals were found and arrested a short time later in connection with the Central Park attack.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

The other stabbings are:

On Friday, just before 6 a.m., a 48-year-old man was stabbed in the lower body while he was near Princess Street and Notre Dame Avenue and had his bicycle stolen. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition.

At about 3:50 p.m. Friday, a 16-year-old girl went to a hospital with stab wounds to her mid-body. She said she had been stabbed on Banning Street.

On Saturday at about 1:25 a.m., a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old man arrived at a hospital with stab wounds to their mid-bodies. One man said he had been stabbed on Princess Street.

On Sunday at about 1 a.m. on Wellington Avenue, a 58-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body. The man declined an ambulance but police took him to hospital. He was admitted in stable condition.

On Sunday at about 10:20 p.m. on Edmonton Street, a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the mid-body. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition but has since improved.

Of the eight incidents, three are under investigation.

Murray said in some of the incidents, the victims either told police they weren't interested in pursuing the matter or they weren't co-operative.

