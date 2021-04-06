Winnipeg man, 84, charged in attempted abduction of teen girl

An 84-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after police say he approached a teenager in the middle of the day Monday and demanded she get in his van.

A 17-year-old girl was walking to school in East Kildonan when a white van approached her.

The man at the wheel demanded she get inside, but she refused and ran home, police said.

Her parents then found him driving around nearby and took down his licence plate and description before calling police.

Officers visited the man at home, where he was arrested. The Winnipeg police child investigations unit took over the investigation.

The 84-year-old man was charged with attempted abduction and criminal harassment and released from custody.

Resources for parents are available at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection website.

More from CBC Manitoba: