Watching earthquake devastation from afar, Winnipeggers with loved ones in Syria, Turkey lean on each other

Maysoun Darweesh says she's been feeling helpless as she watches devastation unfold following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey Monday.

The death toll has now reached more than 20,000, with thousands more injured. The number of people unaccounted for remains unknown.

Darweesh, who lives in Winnipeg, said her mother and brother in Syria managed to get to safety. But they saw destruction hit all around them.

"Everything was shaking," said Darweesh. "They saw the buildings collapsing, screaming, people really, like, in agony and they didn't know what to do. They said it was a horrible shock."

Maysoun Darweesh, originally from Syria, is the Executive Director of Kurdish Initiative for refugees and immigration. She's been sending money to family members affected by Monday's earthquake in Syria. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Darweesh said while her family is OK, she has friends who didn't make it. She describes the days since the quake hit as a nightmare, and there's a feeling of guilt, she said, that she is safe while others are suffering.

"I'm telling you each person within my community here has the same feeling," said Darweesh.

"We don't know, like, how to help, we feel very helpless, we feel very, like, OK … what can we, you know, do in order to change the situation, in order to assist people who lost their loved ones."

For Darweesh, that has meant raising awareness, donating money to well-established aid organizations and sending money directly to her brother and mother.

She said she's been hearing aid still isn't getting to some of the affected regions.

Rescuers search for survivors in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kirikhan, Turkey. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

The Manitoba Islamic Association has been doing what they can to get aid to people affected in Syria and Turkey.

The association's treasurer, Ruheen Aziz, said they're working with Islamic Relief Canada to raise money for relief efforts and have launched a fundraiser online and through their social media.

"The Syrian community, the community from Turkey, they're part of our community, part of our organization, part of the people that come to the mosque," said Aziz.

Aziz said they'll also be collecting money for a fundraiser at the Winnipeg Grand Mosque on Waverley Street following afternoon prayers Friday afternoon.

Supporting those in Winnipeg

While finding ways to help get aid to those affected in Syria and Turkey is important, showing support for people here is also critical during a disaster like this, said Aziz.

"We've always been very good at providing condolences and lending a shoulder, an ear just to hear how people are feeling and doing about what's happening to their loved ones back home and I think that's a really important part of this," she said.

"Funds will help back home, but for people that are here, I think just knowing that there's a community here that will support them and be there for them as they go through this is just as important."

Shler Ali is from the northeast region of Syria. She says she's been doing her best to support community members here with loved ones affected by the Monday's earthquake in Syria. (Submitted by Shler Ali)

Shler Ali, who is Kurdish and Syrian, said she's been checking in with Manitoba families who have loved ones in Syria daily. She said community members are also doing their part to send money directly to people in affected areas.

"I think most of the community now are visiting each other to see, to make sure, like, they support their friends or their family members going through this," she said.

"There is people who lost brothers, sisters, niece, nephews, who doesn't know that much about their family over there yet so we try, i think the whole community is trying to support those people."

She said people living in Syria have already been dealing with suffering caused by war and conflict for years and now this.

"I'd say the whole community is mourning," said Ali, who arrived in Winnipeg in 2016.

"The whole community is feeling down and feeling helpless and, like, sometimes hopeless as well, because you're just watching the news and you can't do anything…. People are under rubble and you know that maybe many of them are still alive but you can't help."

People take shelter inside a mosque following an earthquake, in Jableh, Syria. (Yamam al Shaar/Reuters)

Like Darweesh, she worries help isn't getting to all the areas that desperately need it.

The Canadian government announced Wednesday it will match up to $10 million in donations to the Canadian Red Cross in response to the earthquake. Earlier this week Ottawa announced it will be sending a $10 million earthquake aid package to Turkey and Syria.

Ali said the efforts to get humanitarian aid to affected regions needs to move faster.

"It's a disaster," said Ali.