Police arrest 2, seize guns, $43K of crack in Winnipeg, Selkirk

Police seized two guns, two high-end vehicles, a stash of crack cocaine and $30,000 in Winnipeg and Selkirk, Man., last week as part of a five-month investigation into a drug-dealing operation.

A 22-year-old Winnipeg woman and a Selkirk man, 33, were arrested in Winnipeg on July 6, Winnipeg police told reporters at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg police also seized a 2016 BMW X5, two cellphones, $285 in cash and 345 grams of individually wrapped crack cocaine, with a total street value of roughly $43,000.

The arrests and seizures were part of an investigation that started in March, said Const. Tammy Skrabek of the Winnipeg police.

"This is a significant amount of drugs," Skrabek said. "Any amount of drugs being taken off the street, as well as the guns, is a step forward in our consideration."

Houses searched, guns seized

On the same day, police searched three houses — two in Winnipeg and one in Selkirk — and seized a pair of firearms and multiple drug-related items.

At a home on Partridge Avenue, police seized a loaded .22-calibre Ruger handgun and a box of ammunition, a 2014 Mercedes, 40 Percocet pills, 11 grams of marijuana and $8,000 in cash, as well as drug-packaging materials and a working scale.

From a home on Collegiate Street, police seized score sheets that are "basically a business accounting book for drug dealers," Skrabek said.

Police also searched a Rosser Avenue home in Selkirk where they seized a 9-mm handgun with two loaded magazines, a money counter, more score sheets and roughly $30,000 in cash.

The two people arrested are in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.