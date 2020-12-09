Winnipeg driver ticketed after passenger asks police officer why he wasn't wearing a mask

The chair of the Winnipeg Police Board says the conduct of an officer who gave a $298 traffic ticket to a driver after being asked why he wasn't wearing a mask sends the wrong message to the public.

In a video of an incident Tuesday night that is circulating on social media, a Winnipeg police officer is asked by a passenger in a car why he wasn't wearing a mask.

"Sir I just have a question ... Why are you not wearing your mask and you're yelling. That's not good. That's not safe for us," said the passenger who CBC has agreed not to identify.

The officer told the people in the car he wasn't wearing a mask because he wasn't within six feet of the passenger and was outside. He then said "I'll just write a ticket is that what you want to do this?"

The woman in the passenger seat is heard saying "No. I'm just asking."

She asked if he has to wear a mask when he's at a vehicle's window. "Even if you're close? I'm just asking. It's just a question."

The officer then replied "OK, you know what you can give me your stuff back you're going to get a ticket then."

"You were going to get a warning. I was being polite, you're not being polite."

The officer then left, and returned wearing a mask after more than 25 minutes, when he finally issued a ticket. "See since it bothered you, now I put one on, but now he's getting a ticket," said the officer.

The force said in a statement Wednesday the driver had been stopped for not moving to a farther lane when passing a stopped emergency vehicle. Police said officers are expected to wear face masks during interactions with the public unless physical distancing is possible.

Police flag ticket to prosecutors

"The officer has been spoken to by his commanding officer about his conduct and the matter has been dealt with. The Winnipeg Police have flagged the traffic stop for the attention of Manitoba Prosecutions. Attempts are being made to speak with the driver in question," the force said in a statement.

Winnipeg Police Board chair Markus Chambers said he thought the passenger's question was reasonable, and he spoke out about the officer's handling of the situation Thursday.

"It sends a message that we can't question police, that their authority is ultimate, and we have to work collaboratively together. We have to work in a space of trust and where somebody asks a reasonable question, he could have responded in a different manner."

Chambers said the officer should have worn a mask. He said it's puzzling that the driver of the car was given the ticket when it was the passenger who asked the question.

"I'm concerned as to why he took that measure," Chambers said.

He said the officer's actions send the wrong message at a time when trust in police is low.

"We need to do better in terms of serving our community, in terms of responding to questions like that. We're all in this together."