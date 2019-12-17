Winnipeg drinking water safe but lead pipes need flushing: city

Winnipeg's tap water is safe to consume, although residents with lead pipes should flush them because of increased levels of lead in the water, the city says after running a lead water quality testing program.

Water samples from 268 homes with lead pipes were tested between Aug. 15 and Nov. 19 to make sure water quality met new national guidelines for lead in drinking water.

Four different samples were tested: random samples with no flushing and samples after flushing for one minute, two minutes and five minutes.

The test found that 20 per cent of the random samples had lead levels above the national guideline of 0.005 milligrams per litre.

Twelve percent of samples taken after flushing for one minute had more lead than is acceptable, while five per cent of samples collected after two minutes of flushing had too much lead, and less than one per cent of samples collected after five minutes of flushing had too much.

There is no detectable lead in Shoal Lake, and orthophosphate — a phosphoric acid — is added during the treatment process to prevent lead from entering the water through pipe corrosion, the city says.

Water that sits still in the pipes still may contain higher levels of lead.

The city has identified 23,000 homes with lead pipes. Most of those were built before 1950 and spread through multiple neighbourhoods. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC )

Water that doesn't flow can absorb metals from the pipes, so it is suggested that people with lead pipes flush their plumbing system to let fresher water come through.

The testing happened after the city sent mail to the 23,000 homes in Winnipeg that may have lead pipes, in hopes of finding volunteers to have their water tested.

It took a single day for the city to reach its limit of volunteers.

The next round of lead testing is expected to begin in spring 2020.