Downtown group asks Winnipeggers for advice

Winnipeggers are being asked to weigh in on their vision for the downtown.

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ wants input on the city's centre and how the business improvement zone can make the downtown better.

They will host a pop-up booth at Portage Place Shopping Centre this week.

There are discussions happening about Winnipeg's core, with recent announcements including a new commercial office tower, the potential purchase of Portage Place and other projects under construction, said Kate Fenske, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg Biz.

'Renewed energy downtown'

"I think now is a really good time. There's so many conversations happening around what the future looks like for downtown and for Winnipeg."

The group is asking for input on various issues, including safety, usage, transportation, perception and priorities.

"We believe in a safe, healthy and inclusive downtown that benefits all Winnipeggers," said Diana Wiesenthal, chair of the BIZ's board of directors, in a release.

"By working with government, community partners and the more than 1,100 businesses we represent, we are seeing a renewed energy downtown. This is a great opportunity for the community to have direct input to shape our strategy for the next three years."

In addition to the pop-up booth at unit 137 of Portage Place, facing Portage Avenue, Winnipeggers can share their ideas online or visit numerous BIZ events like the downtown concert series and the farmers' market.

One of the survey questions asks respondents to define the personality of downtown Winnipeg, as if it was a person.

"It's really important to us to understand perceptions of downtown so maybe we can have those conversations and talk about some of those things that are reality, some of the challenges that we face, but also what we know is working," said Fenske.