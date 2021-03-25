Pilot project aims to speed up response times to domestic violence calls where no charges are laid

A Winnipeg pilot project between police and victim services aims to help get resources out sooner in situations where people call police about a domestic violence incident, but no charges are laid.

The project, which has screened at least 364 calls for service since it launched on Jan. 4, has set up three workers from Manitoba's Domestic Violence Support Service alongside officers at the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters, said Det. Sgt. Shane Wepruk.

"This pilot promotes quick response and early intervention, which are critical in making a difference," Wepruk, the police service's domestic violence intervention co-ordinator, told reporters at the Manitoba legislature on Thursday.

"Information and resources are being provided to people when they need it most: at the early stages, which is key to reducing escalation."

When calls come in to police for help with a domestic violence incident, they're put into a queue and screened to see if they meet criteria for the project.

If they do, an officer and their partnered victim services worker will call the person back together, so the caller immediately has the chance to speak to both of them, Wepruk said.

With police and victim services working more closely together, the year-long project aims to speed up response times and figure out the best outreach plan in these situations, Justice Minister Cameron Friesen said.

"Having both police and victim services staff on the same call will provide families with a quicker, more efficient response, often within the hour," Friesen said in a provincial news release.

"In the past, a police unit was deployed and incidents are referred to Victim Services for followup, which often resulted in delays."

One of the three victim services workers involved in the project will also be able to provide family law information through the province's Family Resolution Service, the release said.

That will help people who call police about a domestic violence incident get answers to questions about things like separation and divorce, including custody of children.

'Domestic violence is 24/7'

The new project will only be staffed on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wepruk said. Its resources also won't be available on statutory holidays.

NDP MLA Nahanni Fontaine said it's a good start, but those hours aren't enough.

"Domestic violence is 24/7, 365 days a year," she said.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont echoed her concern.

"I don't understand why you have what is essentially a part-time service when it comes to domestic violence," he said.

Fontaine said only having three people assigned to such an "extraordinary" issue also isn't enough, especially during the pandemic.

"We know that women are forced, in many cases, to be confined and isolated with their abuser," she said.

Wepruk said so far, those three workers have been able to handle all the calls that met the criteria for the project.

Fontaine also said she had hoped the province would make an effort to help community organizations that already provide help to domestic violence survivors, many of which are struggling during the pandemic.