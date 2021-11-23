2 arrested after knife attack on senior while walking his dog

Two people have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a knife attack on man while he was walking his dog.

The assault happened near Burrows Avenue and Charles Street in the early hours of Sept. 7.

The man, who is in his 70s, was out walking his dog when he was confronted by an unknown woman who began yelling and swearing at him.

"Without provocation, the victim was then attacked with a knife by two additional males who came from across the street," Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

After the attack, the group fled on foot. The man managed to get home and called for help.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital in unstable condition, and the man suffered life-altering injuries, police said.

On Nov. 14, police arrested and charged a 20-year-old woman with aggravated assault.

Police identified a second suspect, and arrested a 20-year-old man on Nov.18, charging him with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and failure to comply with a release order.

