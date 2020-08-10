Patios for pooches: Outdoor spaces at Winnipeg restaurants, bars are going to the dogs

On your next patio meet-up with your bestie, why not take your furry best friend with you?

With COVID-19 public health restrictions on indoor dining in Manitoba, people are flocking to outdoor patios. And some Winnipeg eateries are welcoming not only guests to their patios with (physically distanced) open arms, but their pets too.

Little Brown Jug, on William Street near Red River College, is enticing guests to bring pets to their patio, and has even put down Astroturf that pets can lay down on.

Danielle Lester appreciates the thoughtfulness of the space to accommodate pets like her Great Dane, Lenny.

"It's really great they have this Astroturf that mimics grass, so it's really nice on their paws when it's sunny out it doesn't burn their paws like the asphalt would," said Lester.

"There was a nice bowl of water for them and they have these really neat hooks that if you wanted to be hands-free, you could hook your leash up to that."

Danielle Lester with Lenny on the dog-friendly patio at Little Brown Jug. (Kevin Napitabo/CBC)

A popular tourist site is now also one of the go-to spots for pet outings. The canopy area at The Forks has been turned into a sprawling outdoor patio with tables and chairs accommodating social distancing and small group gatherings.

When you take your pet to The Commons patio, the outdoor bartender has a doggie bowl with water available to refresh your furry friend.

Glenda Penner's dog Callie cools off in a small fountain in the dog-friendly Commons at The Forks. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

Glenda Penner's dog, Callie, paddled around in a small fountain at The Commons to cool off in the hot sun.

"She loves the water," she said when asked about the impromptu doggie bath. "She has learned to swim in the lake and absolutely just loves any kind of water. So, I guess that is why she would see a fountain and sort of hop in it and cool herself off."

Glenda Penner laughs as her dog, Callie, splishes and splashes in the water. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

Penner said dog-friendly patios give pet owners like her the freedom to share experiences with their companions.

"My dog is basically like a four-legged child to me," Penner said. "She's female — so she would be essentially my daughter."

Canines on Corydon

The Instagram account Tasting Winnipeg compiled a list of some of the city's pet-friendly patios, and there are even more to discover.

If you take a stroll down the Corydon strip, there are several pooch welcoming places. Saffron's Restaurant also loves hosting pets. But they prefer smaller dogs, for instance. Courtney Ware's little dog, Coco, was tucked in her shoulder bag, then the pup sat perched up on her lap.

Ware is happy she can take her dog to a public space that welcomes pets.

"It means a lot, because a little dog like this, I feel bad when I wanna go out with friends or family and she always has to be at home. This way, I don't have to worry about that."

Courtney Ware's dog, Coco, sits perched on her lap as she enjoys the patio a Saffron's Restaurant. (Darin Morash/CBC)

As part of CBC Manitoba's "Summer Scoop" series of places to check out in Winnipeg, we've discovered at least 25 pet-friendly patios that you can peruse throughout the city. Check out the list below to see which spots are near you.

Know of another pet-friendly patio we might have missed? Comment below or email us.

All well-trained pets have an open invitation to the patios listed below: (Note that some patios open later in the day, so check hours.)