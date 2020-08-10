Patios for pooches: Outdoor spaces at Winnipeg restaurants, bars are going to the dogs
With summer heat and COVID-19 restrictions encouraging people to hit patios, some are welcoming dogs too
On your next patio meet-up with your bestie, why not take your furry best friend with you?
With COVID-19 public health restrictions on indoor dining in Manitoba, people are flocking to outdoor patios. And some Winnipeg eateries are welcoming not only guests to their patios with (physically distanced) open arms, but their pets too.
Little Brown Jug, on William Street near Red River College, is enticing guests to bring pets to their patio, and has even put down Astroturf that pets can lay down on.
Danielle Lester appreciates the thoughtfulness of the space to accommodate pets like her Great Dane, Lenny.
"It's really great they have this Astroturf that mimics grass, so it's really nice on their paws when it's sunny out it doesn't burn their paws like the asphalt would," said Lester.
"There was a nice bowl of water for them and they have these really neat hooks that if you wanted to be hands-free, you could hook your leash up to that."
A popular tourist site is now also one of the go-to spots for pet outings. The canopy area at The Forks has been turned into a sprawling outdoor patio with tables and chairs accommodating social distancing and small group gatherings.
When you take your pet to The Commons patio, the outdoor bartender has a doggie bowl with water available to refresh your furry friend.
Glenda Penner's dog, Callie, paddled around in a small fountain at The Commons to cool off in the hot sun.
"She loves the water," she said when asked about the impromptu doggie bath. "She has learned to swim in the lake and absolutely just loves any kind of water. So, I guess that is why she would see a fountain and sort of hop in it and cool herself off."
Penner said dog-friendly patios give pet owners like her the freedom to share experiences with their companions.
"My dog is basically like a four-legged child to me," Penner said. "She's female — so she would be essentially my daughter."
Canines on Corydon
The Instagram account Tasting Winnipeg compiled a list of some of the city's pet-friendly patios, and there are even more to discover.
If you take a stroll down the Corydon strip, there are several pooch welcoming places. Saffron's Restaurant also loves hosting pets. But they prefer smaller dogs, for instance. Courtney Ware's little dog, Coco, was tucked in her shoulder bag, then the pup sat perched up on her lap.
Ware is happy she can take her dog to a public space that welcomes pets.
"It means a lot, because a little dog like this, I feel bad when I wanna go out with friends or family and she always has to be at home. This way, I don't have to worry about that."
As part of CBC Manitoba's "Summer Scoop" series of places to check out in Winnipeg, we've discovered at least 25 pet-friendly patios that you can peruse throughout the city. Check out the list below to see which spots are near you.
All well-trained pets have an open invitation to the patios listed below: (Note that some patios open later in the day, so check hours.)
- The Common — The Forks, 1 Forks Market Roadd.
- Cargo Bar at Assiniboine Park (pop-up) — outdoor plaza east of the Riley Family Duck Pond shelter.
- Corrientes — 137 Bannatyne Avenue.
- Dug and Betty's Ice Creamery — 309 Des Meurons Street.
- Little Brown Jug — 336 William Avenue.
- The Ruby West — 898 Westminster Avenue.
- Saffron's Restaurant — 681 Corydon Avenue. (small pets only)
- Leopold's Tavern — 696 Osborne Street / 414 Academy Road. / 350 North Town Road.
- Mona Lisa Restaurant — 1697 Corydon Avenue.
- FrenchWay Café — 238 Lilac Street.
- Bar Italia — 737 Corydon Avenue.
- Silver Heights Restaurant and Lounge — 2169 Portage Avenue.
- One Great City Brewing Company —1596 Ness Avenue. (pets on Sundays only)
- Sub Zero Ice Cream — 298 Jamison Avenue.
- King and Bannatyne — 100 King Street, Unit D.
- The Beer Can — 220 Main Street. (pop-up restaurant)
- Chaise Corydon — 691 Corydon Avenue.
- Kristina's on Corydon — 761 Corydon Avenue.
- Torque Brewing — 330-830 King Edward St.
- Nicolino's — 2077 Pembina Highway. (small pets only)
- King's Head Pub — 120 King Street. (pets on leash on outside of fence)
- Nonsuch Brewing Co. — 125 Pacific Avenue.
- Diana's Cucina Pizza — 730 St. Anne's Road.
- Stone Angel Brewing Co. — 1875 Pembina Highway.
- Fionn MacCool's — Grant Park Shopping Centre (1180 Grant Avenue.)
- Forth Bar — 171 B McDermot Avenue. (patio opening the end of August)
