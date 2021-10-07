Winnipeg doctor censured over ivermectin prescription, unsupported COVID-19 vaccine info

A Winnipeg doctor has been formally censured for prescribing a medication primarily used for deworming livestock to a patient who had just received a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as providing unscientific information about the vaccine to a child and their parents.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba disciplined Dr. Wilhelmus Grobler with the publication of its decision, which is dated June 29.

In addition to having the censure on his public record, Grobler was also ordered to pay $6,165 to cover the costs of the investigation.

In the decision, the college says it first became concerned in the fall of 2020 about information Grobler posted in his clinic and disseminated to patients "in which he expressed his personal opinions about COVID-19."

Grobler also expressed concerning views in a long letter to the chief medical officer of health for Manitoba, which he shared with two patients and others.

The college determined Grobler's views were either not supported by evidence, or contradicted scientific evidence or the recommendations of public health officials.

At least one of Grobler's statements violated the college's code of ethics, relating to section titles "Physicians and Society," the decision said.

Voluntary agreement signed

On Oct. 30, 2020, Grobler signed a voluntary agreement pledging to not to give information about COVID-19 that did not align with current public health directives.

Around June 2021, a patient, 34, came to Grobler about two weeks after receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine. The day after receiving the shot, the patient went to a rural emergency room with mild chest pain and tightness, shortness of breath and flu-like symptoms.

According to the college's decision, Grobler suspected the patient could have myocarditis, a known complication of COVID-19 and a rare complication of COVID-19 vaccines.

All tests showed normal results, and despite being aware of the skepticism of public health officials regarding the safety and efficacy of ivermectin, an antiparasitic agent primarily to deworm livestock, to treat COVID-19, Grobler prescribed it anyway.

A form of ivermectin has been approved for use in humans, and has helped to eradicate diseases such as river blindness in multiple countries. However, there is no evidence that either the human or veterinary form of ivermectin is safe or effective when used for treating COVID-19, according to Health Canada.

Grobler told the college "he was trying to meet patient demand and thought it would not cause harm and might even have a placebo effect."

New standards issued

The college issued new standards on the use of ivermectin on Sept. 3, 2021, asking people not to take the drug to treat COVID-19 after demand surged due to unproven claims that the medicine could be used to treat COVID-19.

Although the meeting with the patient happened in June 2021, the college said Grobler was aware of the opinion of public health officials, the college's decision said.

"In this scenario, it was Dr. Grobler's responsibility to provide care in accordance with the expected standard. He did not meet that standard when he prescribed ivermectin without sufficient evidence of efficacy and to accede to patient pressure," the decision said.

In September 2021, Grobler met with a pre-teen child and their parents to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine. One parent supported the vaccine, while the other did not, the college's decision said.

During the meeting, Grobler did not wear a mask and allowed one of the parents to remove theirs.

In response to questions about the vaccine, the doctor shared information "not considered scientifically valid and providing information from unreliable sources."

Grobler currently practises at the South Sherbrook Health Centre. CBC News phoned the clinic and requested comment from Grobler, but has not yet received a response.