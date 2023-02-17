Winnipeg police chief touts video terminals over 24-7 service at district stations

Winnipeg police plan to install virtual terminals in the entrances to three district stations that have remained closed to the public since the start of the pandemic.

The pilot project, set to start later this spring, comes as some city councillors have put pressure on the police to reopen the stations to visitors 24 hours a day.

"So when you walk into a station there will be somebody there to greet you, take down a police report, deal with any kind of safety matter," Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt told reporters on Friday, following a meeting of the Winnipeg Police Board.

At the meeting, Wyatt and Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood Coun. Evan Duncan urged the board to reopen the north, east and west district stations. For the last three years, only the downtown headquarters has been open for people to make reports in person.

They said many of their residents are either unable or unwilling to go to the downtown headquarters, which means some crimes go unreported.

Wyatt brought forward a motion to council last month, calling for all four district stations to be open to the public 24-7.

During the meeting, Supt. Brian Miln described the plan to launch a 12-month pilot project installing terminals in the entrances to the stations, saying it will allow members of the public to speak with volunteers based at the downtown headquarters over video calls.

These volunteers will act as "wayfinders," helping to direct members of the public to the help they need, Miln said.

The terminals will also allow residents to file reports, submit digital evidence, and get information.

Following the meeting, Chief Danny Smyth told reporters "it won't be the model like we had in the past, where you'd be greeted by an officer sitting behind the desk."

The officers that had previously staffed the district stations — 18 from each, according to Smyth — have been redeployed to other areas of the police service. Bringing those officers back into the stations would be too costly, he said.

"I don't think that's a good use of police resources," Smyth said.

Volunteers will be available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. — a far cry from the 24-hour service Wyatt is seeking.

"I think frankly that is laughable," Wyatt said. "We're talking about people who may have had a serious experience with regards to being victimized or a break-and-enter or even an auto accident. That can be traumatic. There should be somebody there, 24-7, to meet with them."

A firm start date for the pilot project has not been set. The project is estimated to cost less than $10,000.

No money in budget for 911 operators: chief

Also on Friday, the police board approved a budget estimate for the police service of $326.6 million for 2023.

Council has directed the police service to find $9 million in savings this year, but representatives of the police service told the board that will be difficult to meet.

Police investigated a record number of homicides this past year, to an estimated cost of $11.3 million. They also investigated 28 traffic fatalities, another record, at a cost of $6 million.

The service plans to hire more 911 operators, expected to cost about $400,000 — money which Smyth said has not been included in this year's budget and will have to be found through savings.