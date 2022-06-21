New interim Winnipeg property director secured charitable donations from property developers

Winnipeg's new interim property director secured thousands of dollars in charitable donations earlier this month from developers that do business with the city, raising questions about the appearance of potential conflict.

Marc Pittet became acting director of Winnipeg's planning, property and development department on Dec. 19, temporarily filling a vacancy created by the retirement of former director John Kiernan.

The director of this department has the power to approve or deny certain development plans and designs that come before the City of Winnipeg. Pittet previously served as the city's manager of real estate and land development.

On Dec. 2, he took part in a Hockey Helps the Homeless fundraising game where he raised $8,053 for a trio of Winnipeg charities. Pittet raised more money than anyone else in Winnipeg who took part in this fundraiser, according to the organization's website.

That same website lists development companies or officials associated with those companies as some of Pittet's donors.

Along with other Winnipeg-area real estate and development companies, that list included:

Waterside Development.

Landmark Planning.

Randall Homes.

Rob Scaletta, vice-president of Shindico.

Robert Reidy of Taillieu Construction.

Jonathan Freed, president of Freedhome Developments.

Susan Russell of McGowan Russell.

David Borger, vice-president of Ladco.

Keith Merkel of Edgecorp.

According to the City of Winnipeg's code of conduct, "no employee shall accept any gift, favour, commission, reward, advantage or benefit of any kind from any person who is directly or indirectly involved in any business relationship whatsoever with the city."

Colleagues and friends: Pittet

Pittet said in an interview he does not see his charitable fundraising work as an attempt to seek favour with anyone.

"Many of these people are colleagues and friends I've known over the years, so it'd be pretty hard to kind of determine who does and who doesn't do business with the city in such a small town," Pittet said Wednesday in an interview, adding he's chaired numerous boards.

"There's no gain for me, nor would I ever look favourably on anybody for donating or not donating. Like that's not something that would ever enter my mind."

Winnipeg acting planning and property director Marc Pittet, left, appears with Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey in this 2017 photo. (Marc Pittet/Twitter)

City council property chair Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) said while it's up to city employees to manage potential conflicts of interests, she encourages volunteerism.

"I would be saddened if there was a chill effect on the public service," said Rollins, who also gave Hockey Helps The Homeless a donation on Pittet's behalf.

Winnipeg chief adminstrative officer Michael Jack said in a statement he too is "very supportive of employees doing charitable work to support our community on their personal time" and is aware of Pittet's fundraising activities.

He nonetheless said he will speak to the acting property director about this particular fundraiser.

"As per the employee code of conduct, I will review this further with Marc to ensure all potential perceived conflicts are adequately addressed," Jack said.

City council speaker Devi Sharma, however, said she believes city employees should govern their fundraising activities in the same manner as elected officials, who are not supposed to solicit funds in a way that could be seen as an improper use of their office.

"Even if you use your influence for a good cause, it could be perceived as an opportunity to gain an advantage with the city or the person could feel uncomfortable if they decline to make a donation," said Sharma, the city councillor for Old Kildonan and a member of council's performance management subcommittee, which governs senior city officials.

"Employees of the City of Winnipeg have obligations to conduct themselves appropriately in these same situations where there could be a real or perceived conflict of interest."

Pittet said he will now think twice about raising money for charity while he serves as acting property director — and also said he doesn't want the job on a permanent basis.

"This is further motivation for somebody like me never to apply for the director's job," he said.