Fighting the isolation of loss: Winnipeg man hopes potlucks help bereaved millennials make connections

After his mom died when he was 24, Ben Simcoe had a difficult time talking about it with other people his age.

"You'd be surprised at how few of them have experienced that themselves, and people sort of don't know how to react, they don't know how to talk to you," he said.

Simcoe is now starting a Winnipeg chapter of The Dinner Party for other young people in their 20s and 30s who have lost someone.

The idea behind The Dinner Party — a non-profit which has chapters across the world — is to give bereaved millennials a chance to meet other people who have experienced the same things over a potluck-style dinner.

The loss of a loved one — especially for younger adults — can be isolating, Simcoe says. He found it uncomfortable to explain what happened to his mom when he was meeting new people, which resulted in avoiding meeting new people altogether, he said.

"It's pretty awkward, actually. I personally feel that … I'm always anticipating a certain reaction, and you do that over and over and over again," he said.

"When you're in your 20s and just … trying to have a normal conversation, over time you just sort of start to be reluctant to talk to anybody."

To combat that feeling of isolation, chapters of The Dinner Party bring young adults together in an informal setting to connect with others who are also coping with grief.

The goal of The Dinner Party is to make young people feel less isolated by their grief. (Justin Thongsavanh)

Right now, Simcoe is looking for members to join his Winnipeg chapter. He says he's excited to connect with other people who share his experience.

"I'm just excited to be in an environment where I know that barrier doesn't exist, where I know going into it I can talk freely and I don't have to worry about what anyone's gonna say when we get into a discussion," he said.

Anyone interested can find out more by going to The Dinner Party website, and clicking the "join a table" link to sign-up. There, they can connect with Simcoe and his group in Winnipeg.