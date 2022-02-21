Winnipeg man, 62, dies in southern Manitoba snowmobile crash

One person is dead following a snowmobile accident in southern Manitoba, according to a news release from Manitoba RCMP.

Killarney RCMP responded to a report of a collision involving a snowmobile in the Lake Metigoshe area of Turtle Mountain Provincial Park on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m.

Mounties arrived on the scene via snowmobile.

An initial investigation determined a group of four adult snowmobilers were riding on groomed trails when the lead rider went off the trail. The belief is one of the skis on the snowmobile was pulled loose and the rider hit a tree head-on, Mounties said in the release.

The 62-year-old from Winnipeg was pronounced dead on the scene, which is approximately 250 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, and the rider was wearing safety equipment.

RCMP continue to investigate the accident.